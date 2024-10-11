‘A gas station owner told me’: Man shares why he always gets receipt after pumping gas

TikToker Larry Legend (@channelstudionews) has a bit of advice for everyone who buys gas at the gas station: Always save your receipts. Larry says he learned the advice from a gas station owner.

Larry shares why in a viral TikTok that’s accrued over 28,000 views. It’s got everything to do with bad gas and culpability.

“Let me tell you what a gas station owner told me one time, right? He said every time you get gas, make sure you always get the receipt,” the TikToker says, waving a receipt for $10 of fuel before continuing.

“If you put bad gas in your car, you know what I’m saying, they’re responsible for it,” he says of the gas station. “If you have this receipt, this keeps them from denying that their gas did mess up your car.”

Bad gas?

While it may sound like the subject of an alarmist social media post, unfortunately, some stations are pumping out “bad” gasoline. Typically, “bad gas” refers to watered-down gas.

Just in September, Chepachet, Rhode Island residents were livid after claiming a local fuel station sold them bad gasoline. Local NBC news affiliate NBC 10 WJAR reported that customers claimed their vehicles were wrecked by the bad gas. Furthermore, in March of 2024, a South Jersey Conoco station made headlines after patrons said it sold tainted fuel.

However, watered-down gasoline isn’t always the fault of unscrupulous business owners. One user on the Bob is the Oil Guy forum notes that occasionally rainwater can inadvertently seep into gas tanks. The Environmental Protection Agency penned measures businesses can take to minimize rain buildup in stations.

What does watered-down gas do to your car?

You don’t want watered-down gas running through your car. That’s because if a significant enough amount of water is mixed with your ethanol, it can cause “rough idling and misfires.”

Numerous TikTokers who responded to Larry’s video, however, didn’t seem too keen on following his advice. One person penned, “I scan my receipt in fetch and throw it away.”

“Me when I opt for a reciept…. Out of paper see cashier 9/10 times, just leave,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Larry via TikTok comment for further information.

