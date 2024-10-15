‘Protect this man at all costs’: Mechanic says you’re getting scammed during oil change if you get these 2 upgrades

Car fuel packages can be shady tactics that dealerships and auto repair stores use to rip-off customers. Especially for customers who have minimal car knowledge.

Buying these car fuel packages during a regular oil change is an easy way to run up the tab. And a TikTok posted by @ms.mo007 features a car mechanic exposing the unnecessary need for car fuel packages promoted during a regular oil change. “These car fuel packages are useless and rip off customers for no reason,” the mechanic stated.

In the original video, @acura_mechanic urges people to stay away from car fuel packages offered by dealerships and to just get the oil change and tire rotation. The two upgrades of getting fuel cleaner and fuel additives to your tanks are scams, he claims.

What are the two upgrades in car fuel packages being sold?

Car fuel packages will offer to add fuel cleaner and fuel additives to your fuel tank during oil changes.

What do these two upgrades do?

Fuel cleaners are used to remove dirt and debris from the vehicles fuel system.

Using fuel additives are supposed to improve fuel performance, efficiency, and engine longevity.

So do you need fuel cleaner or fuel additives to your tank?

In the video, the mechanic claims it’s not necessary to add fuel cleaner or fuel additives if you have been changing your oil every 3,000-5,000 miles. If you have been doing regular maintenance on your car, deny these service packages during oil changes.

“Adding fuel cleaner and fuel additives is useless” the mechanic states. He goes on to add that “Gas is very clean in most states. You don’t need to put any cleaner into your gas tank. It makes no sense.”

When should you get your oil changed?

According to AAA, the general rule of thumb with oil changes is to get one around every 5,000 miles. Now, this number can vary depending on the vehicle age, type of oil, and driving conditions. Staying on top of oil changes and following routine car maintenance will keep your car in great shape.

So what did the viewers think about car fuel packages?

“Honest Mechanic with great advice” one commented.

“I used to be a Service Advisor and my dealership really pushed the fuel system cleaner. They claimed the injectors would get clogged up after 30,000 miles. I hated recommending this to my customers.” one shared.

“Gotta protect this man at all cost,” one insisted.

This TikTok clip has more than 103,000 views with 5,700 likes.

