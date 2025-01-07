‘No, you can’t return it’: Worker reveals the sneaky reason you were gifted a Pandora bracelet

A frustrated Pandora worker is going viral on TikTok after sharing the real reason why you might’ve received a bangle for Christmas.

Featured Video

Tara Dorough (@taradorough), a Pandora worker, appeared annoyed after her shift at the store. In her video PSA, she explains that a number of customers had attempted to return Pandora bangles that they received as gifts over the holiday. However, unfortunately for those customers, Dorough said it was impossible to make the return.

Then she revealed why: The bracelets were a gift courtesy of Pandora and ineligible to be bought back.

“If you got a Pandora bangle for Christmas as a gift and that sucker doesn’t fit, no, you can’t return it,” Dorough said. “You got a free gift. You can’t re-gift a free gift.”

Advertisement

Dorough goes on to explain that some customers receive free Pandora bracelets, which are sized to their wrists. So, anyone who received a Pandora bangle that didn’t fit properly likely received it as a “free gift” that was sized for them. Those customers then re-gifted the bracelet.

“Go fight them, not me,” Dorough said. As of Monday, her video amassed more than 243,200 views.

Was Pandora giving out free bracelets?

This holiday season, Pandora gave away a “free sterling silver limited-edition bracelet” to those who spent at least $125 at the store. Customers that spent more than $290 could receive a “free 14k rose gold-plated limited-edition bracelet.”

Advertisement

Some estimates suggest that the bangles are worth up to $200. The deal was available to customers who shopped either in-store or online.

There are stipulations for the “free” gift. For instance, as Dorough noted, the bangles are not eligible for re-sale nor can they be bought on their own. And if you return the product that made you eligible for the bangle, you have to return the bracelet as well—or its value will be deducted from your return cost.

It isn’t the first time that Pandora has offered this promotional deal. A Facebook post from 2023 showed advertising for a similar deal. Another website shows that Pandora had a bracelet giveaway in May 2024 too.

Viewers admit to keeping gift for themselves

In the comments section of Dorough’s video, viewers shared examples of gifts received over the holidays that clearly had not been bought for the recipient. These were not exclusive to Pandora bracelets.

Advertisement

“My MIL re-gifted a free gift jewelry set to my daughter for Christmas full of earrings,” one user said. “My daughter does not have her ears pierced.”

A second commenter said that her cousin gave her, “Caden Lane pj bottoms for Christmas that were VERY CLEARLY for her and just didn’t fit.”

“At some point, I realized that my aunt was giving me the free gift from PINK after spending hundreds in there for her daughter each Christmas,” a third user revealed.

Others admitted to buying a gift from Pandora for a loved one and keeping the free bracelet for themselves.

Advertisement

“I kept the free one and BOUGHT my momma one,” one woman admitted.

“SHHHH… I’m wearing my mom’s ‘free gift,’ her actual present was $340,” another added. “I deserve a treat.”

“What if I bought said gift for myself,” a third viewer asked.

Some also said that hiccups like this are the reason they don’t buy Pandora bracelets.

Advertisement

“This is why I stick to James Avery,” one viewer said. “You can always switch out, return, change out. Easy peasy no questions asked.”

“Why I’m scared to buy into Pandora,” another said. “Too many pieces breaking and not fitting.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Dorough via TikTok comment and to Pandora through email.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.