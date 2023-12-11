A shortlist of the best ‘Fortnite’ memes

“Fortnite,” developed by Epic Games and People Can Fly, has transcended its existence as a mere survival co-op video game to becoming an unprecedented cultural phenomenon. Its blend of creative world-building, akin to Minecraft, and intense survival gameplay, reminiscent of Left 4 Dead, has captured the imagination of gamers and non-gamers alike.

Launched in 2017, “Fortnite” quickly rose to fame with various versions like “Battle Royale,” “Save the World,” and “Creative.” The game became a cultural sensation, drawing in over 125 million players in under a year and generating staggering revenue. But perhaps more telling of “Fortnite’s” success is the presence of a myriad of memes and social media trends, cementing the video game’s mark in the sphere of digital culture.

Types of ‘Fortnite’ memes

Durrr Burger

This in-game landmark transcended the digital world to become a viral marketing icon and the subject of ironic memes. The appearance of a real-life Durrr Burger in the Californian desert was a testament to the game’s influence beyond the virtual realm.

Posting ‘Fortnite’ wins

When players bragged about their victories on social media, the internet responded with humor. Image macro memes mocking these boasts became rampant, highlighting the community’s playful side.

these people really posting fortnite wins on their story with 2-5 kills pic.twitter.com/iG0VZaRJHZ — Seth Durbin (@DurbinS12) March 1, 2018

19 Dollar ‘Fortnite’ card

Originating from a TikTok video, this meme featured a “Fortnite” V-Bucks card giveaway. Its quirky filming style and presentation inspired a slew of humorous edits and parodies.

‘Fortnite’ default dance

This meme combined a scene from the TV show “Scrubs,” in which Donald Faison, who plays Dr. Chris Turk, is dancing, along with the the video game’s default dance. The dance’s adaptability to various songs and contexts underlined its never-ending meme potential.

The fact that the fortnite dance is 100% in sync to Turk from Scrubs dancing to “Poison” absolutely kills me 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/52CVt5VK4l — hank (@TheActualHank) January 30, 2018

Staring default ‘Fortnite’ guy

A simple screenshot of the default “Fortnite” character evolved into an exploitable meme format, widely used for comedic reactions and expressions.

The infamous ‘Fortnite’ blackout

The Black Hole event at the end of Season 10 created a massive stir, complete with memes and conspiracy theories.

remember when fortnite became a black hole and EVERYONE thought fortnite ended pic.twitter.com/Ph9bYrjNmA — @wynnie.bsky.social (@letswyn) November 21, 2023

The controversial side of ‘Fortnite’ memes

While they provide entertainment, “Fortnite” memes also mirror the game’s broad cultural impact with their transition from in-game elements to symbols of modern internet culture. However, not all memes have been received positively; some have attracted criticism for insensitivity or for promoting stereotypes.

Enduring legacy and evolution

The continued relevance of “Fortnite” in the competitive online gaming world can partly be attributed to its robust presence in meme culture. These memes offer a platform for community interaction and shared humor, and as the game evolves, its meme legacy will only expand.

The ascent of “Fortnite” from a video game to a cultural cornerstone is marked by its extensive memeification. These memes don’t just entertain, they also shape the game’s perception in popular culture.