‘So remind me what exactly am I tipping for’: Former server shares what she does at restaurants to make server’s job easier

A TikTok video showcasing the do’s and don’ts of eating at a restaurant has gone viral. In the video, a group acts out a scenario in which a former server shares what she does at restaurants to make the waitstaff’s job easier, but she seems to do so at the expense of her fellow diners.

The video was posted by American High Shorts (@americanhighshorts), a digital content group that produces short skits for TikTok and Instagram. The account’s bio describes them as, “All things high school.”

The video’s text overlay reads, “I used to be a server.”

In the skit, three people are sitting at a restaurant table making small talk, with one asking the other, “So what did you used to do for a living?”

A blonde woman responds, “Oh, I used to work in the restaurant industry. What about you, what do you guys do?” As her male companion explains that he and the third diner are engineers, the former restaurant worker starts to clear their half-eaten plates. The two other diners verbalize that they’re not done eating.

“Oh so I used to be a server and they like it when you clean the tables…” explains the former server.

“You were gonna box that, weren’t you?” one person clarifies, to which the controlling ex-server retorts, “They don’t like it when you ask for a box. They like it when you actually clean up after yourself.”

“I mean it’s their job to do this,” the other diner argues, while the woman makes a face of disbelief.

When the waiter comes over to check on the table, the former server talks over her companion who tries to ask for a napkin, repeatedly saying, “Everything is great.” She also overrides the request for “separate checks,” by exclaiming, “Oh my god, they hate it when you do that. We’ll do one check. I’ll take the check.”

She adds, “I don’t want to risk you guys not tipping 20%.”

“I told you guys I used to be a server,” she says at the end of the video, with her friend sarcastically responding, “Yeah, you mentioned.”

The video has accumulated over 1.3 million views and over 162,000 likes as of publication. Many viewers in the comments expressed that part of a server’s job is to take requests and serve the needs of customers, especially if they want a decent tip.

“Yes I am always considerate and respectful of servers but I will ask for things if needed, they’re getting paid plus tip so don’t feel too bad,” commented one viewer.

“I tip 20% by default in most places, if I need something I’m gonna ask. Not in a rude way but if I want ketchup I’m gonna ask for it,” shared another.

But some weren’t as sympathetic to the message of the former server.

“Lol, so we’re supposed to clean up (understandable), not ask for anything extra, and not split checks. So remind me what exactly am I tipping for,” asked a viewer.

