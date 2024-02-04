Dutch Bros worker says she was forced to work outside in extreme weather but couldn’t wear tank top since it was ‘too revealing’

Toxic work environments are one of the reasons why people quit their jobs. A former Dutch Bros barista revealed one reason she left her job was that she had to sometimes work in extreme weather but couldn’t wear a tank top since it was “too revealing.”

The video featured TikTok user Sadie (@sadieknx). She has previously gone viral for spilling the tea on recipes of coffee chain Dutch Bros’ and getting revenge on the location where she previously worked. In this clip, a viewer asked the former barista why she quit and she did not hesitate to answer.

“So, I worked at Dutch Bros for just over one year, and all of this f*cking sh*t, I’m gonna tell why you why it was garbage,” she said, comparing the establishment to a high school. “I’m convinced that this is the reason so many customers think that we’re all 16 years old,” she said. “Why are we gossiping about each other and, like, to customers too?”

Sadie said she had a problem with working outside in extreme heat and cold weather. The content creator and her co-workers had to work in the heat and humidity. It was so bad that “people were constantly almost fainting,” she said. To add insult to injury, she and her co-workers couldn’t wear tank tops. Why? Because they “showed too much cleavage.” She and her co-workers had to take orders during a snowstorm.

Moreover, she claims her location was “OSHA violations galore.” She explained: “Extreme weather being the main thing but also missing people’s breaks, people working for eight hours with zero breaks. Yeah, stuff like that.”

In addition, the location made workers sign away their lunch breaks. Sadie dodged a bullet because she read that paperwork but didn’t sign it. What took the cake was sexual harassment from the manager. At one point, the content creator said she reported her only for it to backfire. Why? Because the manager and her boss were best friends.

Other reasons why Sadie quit included retaliation and being gaslit about the situation. “And then whenever I would talk about my experience, I was told it was just the ‘Dutch Bros culture,’” she stated. A couple of others that made the list were the “fakeness of management” and “toxic positivity.” One time, Sadie was sent home for “being sad” and not “having good enough vibes.” The following day, she received a write-up for it.

The video garnered over 74,000 views, resonating with former and current Dutch Bros workers.

“former dutch employee—CAN unfortunately confirm,” one viewer wrote.

“I swear us ex Dutch employees all have lived the same experience,” a second commented.

“Worked there for 6 months as a shift lead and it was h*llll! Only got 50cents more for all the extra work,” a third stated.

On the other hand, other Dutch Bros workers had different experiences.

“Ok as a current Dutch bros employee this is crazy to me. Idk if I’m just lucky but I haven’t experienced any of those things I’m so sorry,” one user shared.

“DB employee here, been working with the company for over 2 yrs now and I have never had an issue with any of these things! They are not all the same!” a second agreed.