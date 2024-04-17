‘Ford Explorer again’: Expert reveals how cars will hold up in a violent crash. Which one would you rather be in?

A content creator went viral on TikTok after showing viewers different cars would hold up against a large truck in a car crash.

Zero BeamNG (@zerobeamng) posts BeamNG driving videos to its various social media accounts. BeamNG is a freeform driving simulation that shows and creates realistic damage to vehicles. It features a number of driving missions and challenges which allows players to imagine, in real-time, whether they or their car would survive in violent crashes.

In one particular video, the account asked viewers which car they’d feel safest in during a car crash. To help guide viewers’ answers, @zerobeamng showed 10 SUVs getting mowed down by a large red truck.

“Which one would you rather be in?” @zerobeamng wrote in the accompanying video caption.

Indeed, most cars couldn’t withstand the crash. When the truck hit a Ford Expedition backed against a wall, for instance, the car quickly folded in on itself, with its back wheels up in the air. Another SUV, the Range Rover Sport, was squished to be half its original size. The same was true for the Dodge Durango, BMW X6M, Volvo XC90, and Audi Q7. According to @zerobeamng, the truck in the simulation came at the cars at a speed of 30 mph.

One car did seem to withstand the crash better than the rest, though. While the Ford Explorer was similarly crushed by the truck, its two front seats were intact. The trunk area sustained the most damage during the crash.

As a result, a number of Ford Explorer drivers expressed gratitude toward their current vehicle.

“Ford Explorer again. It never fails,” one user wrote. “I love mine.”

“Ford explorer saved my son’s life,” another said. “How is the expedition so bad!!”

“Does Ford Explorer run this page?” a third user quipped.

This isn’t @zerobeamng’s first video simulating car crashes where the Ford Explorer came out on top. In another TikTok, from early April, the content creator simulated some of the same cars getting rear-ended by a truck. In this video, though, @zerobeamng shared the chance of survival for passengers in each car. While some of these crashes would’ve led to drivers’ instant death, Ford Explorer passengers had the highest survival rate at 99.9%.

“Ford explorer is one tough SUV,” one user commented.

“I guess a ford explorer is my next vehicle,” another added.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @zerobeamng via TikTok comment and to Ford by email.