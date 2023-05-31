‘I only worked 3 hours’: Airport worker says she was fired first day on the job

In a viral video that racked up over 50,000 views, TikToker Stevanna Elexus (@stevannaelexus305) explained why she got fired from an airport on her first day at the job.

“How the f*ck I get fired on my first day?” the ex-airport worker began her story in the clip.

It appears that she recorded the video right on the heels of the firing, while taking off a work vest in her car. And according to the TikToker, the reason for her firing had nothing to do with her own conduct.

“This was a crazy a** first day for work y’all,” she continued.

Stevanna said that her bosses had a meeting for all of the new hires on her first day and made a single request. They asked that employees not bring firearms to work.

“We ain’t having this sh*t no more,” her employer allegedly said. “No guns on the premises.”

Apparently, higher ups at her job were absolutely fed up with workers bringing guns to work and threatened to press full felony charges against any one who did.

“I’m like well damn b*itch, how the f*ck you gone start this off on the first day, shouldn’t it be orientation?” the TikToker asked.

Stevanna also alleged that shortly after the meeting, her employer sent all of the employees home.

“What the f*ck, I only worked three hours,” she exclaimed.

In the comments, users poked fun at the TikToker’s odd firing experience.

“That paycheck is about to be a whole $30,” one user joked.

“3 hrs? you weren’t even there for 2,” another commented.

“Giiiiiiiiiiiiirl not first day .. ur first hour,” a third said.

Others asked Stevanna to clarify why, precisely, the TikToker was fired from her job.

“Babe I cannot understand what you are talking about. Why did they send everyone home?” a user asked.

“Because someone the day before had a gun in their car and told someone, and they told a supervisor,” the fired airport worker clarified.

The issue of whether or not employees can bring firearms to work is addressed by law across several states. Currently, 20 states, including Florida, Georgia, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Texas, Tennessee, Utah and Wisconsin have passed so-called “bring your guns to work laws.” These laws allow licensed employees to bring firearms to work. Other states including South Carolina and Pennsylvania are considering similar legislation.

Nonetheless, employers are legally bound to protect their workers from the harm firearms may pose. Under the federal Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSH Act), employers can be held liable for any on-the-job injuries, including those that are gun-related. Thus, many workplaces have their own policies that workers must adhere to, which leads to confusing instances like Stevanna’s in which employees are fired for bringing firearms to work.

The Daily Dot reached out to Stevanna Elexus via TikTok comments.