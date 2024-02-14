‘Oh this ain’t over Amazon & whoever else want smoke!’: FedEx driver responds to UPS and Amazon amid 3-way beef

A TikTok challenge started by an Amazon delivery driver has UPS and FedEx workers scrambling to prove that they, too, can dance.

The dance-off spurred a recent video from a FedEx driver (@coolbrojoeee) who wanted to showcase his moves. In a nearly 45-second clip, the driver leaves from the back of his delivery truck and starts busting moves to Chris Brown’s 2007 song “Wall to Wall.” As of Tuesday afternoon, his TikTok had amassed over 503,400 views.

“Oh this ain’t over Amazon & whoever else want smoke!” @coolbrojoeee wrote in the text overlay.

@coolbrojoeee likely referenced Amazon because a worker there previously posed a TikTok of him dancing in front of his delivery van. In that video, Terry Turner, the worker, challenged other delivery drivers to show off their moves.

And that’s exactly what happened. FedEx driver @1d.mac responded to Turner’s video first, offering his own rendition of the dance.

“Amazon better stay in their lane,” @1d.mac wrote. “FedEx gone always deliver.”

Then, UPS driver Russell Butler responded with his own interpretation of the challenge.

Of course, we don’t know yet just how far this dance challenge will go. According to our previous reporting, representatives from a range of companies have joined in on the trend. Even different U.S. military branches are calling one another out.

In the comments of @coolbrojoeee’s video, though, the latest FedEx driver to participate in the trend, many users applauded his rhythm and dance skills.

“At this point Fedex is hiring professional dancers for these videos,” one user quipped.

“this man just put FedEx waaaaay ahead of the game,” another said.

“Okay you win,” a third viewer said of @coolbrojoeee’s performance.

“Challenge over fed ex won!!!!! You did that son,” a fourth user wrote.

So what about the jobs themselves?

“Amazon asked me if I could dance at my interview today..” a commenter said, presumably joking.

Looking at comparable jobs in the Daily Dot’s home state of Texas: An Amazon delivery driver makes about $30 an hour these days, according to ZipRecruiter. UPS drivers, on average, make $53,000 a year. FedEx drivers do win one battle and that’s the average hourly wage: $36 in Texas, also per ZipRecruiter.

Other viewers, meanwhile, joked that the ongoing dance battle between courier services is causing packages to arrive late.

“I was going to order something but they out here having a dance battle,” one viewer said. “I just wait.”

“Sir where’s my package,” another user asked jokingly. To this comment, @coolbrojoeee responded: “getting popped locked on.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @coolbrojoeee via TikTok comment and to FedEx by email.