‘The amount keeps on going up’: Gas meter keeps running even though Exxon customer stops pumping gas

As if paying to fill up one’s tank doesn’t hurt enough. This customer is crying ‘Scam!’ after his meter charged him after he finished pumping.

Ky (@kyliehflores) was asked by her dad to document his experience at a gas station in Dublin, Calif. Exxon station. The video was posted under a week ago and currently has 330,000 views. In it, a gas pump racks up charges, even after the pump handle has been removed.

“This is at the Exxon gas station in Dublin, CA. my dad took this video a couple weeks ago. imagine paying EVEN MORE for gas in California then what you already do. its a scam,” the video’s caption reads.

As of this article’s publication, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in California is $5.975 according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

Ky’s father says in the voiceover, “I’m already done pumping gas, as you can see, the amount keeps on going up,” he tells the viewers as the meter keeps running from $124.52 to $124.57.

“Gas in California is a joke,” the on-screen text reads.”Cali is taking your money. SMH.”

Although none of the video’s viewers seemed to have any similar experiences, Ky’s video definitely had many people commiserating over high gas prices.

“I seen a gas station today with gas at 5.35 and thought damn that’s cheap, what are we doing,” wrote J (@j_p209).

“I hadn’t pumped since last week it went up a whole dollar almost. We need to unite. I can afford it but what about those that can’t,” another commented.

Another viewer wrote, “I was in San Diego a couple weeks ago wondering why it was $7+. Then I came home and realized it went up here too.”

There is an explanation for the non-stop meter, but it probably isn’t a case of the gas station or state scamming anyone.

“Meter Creep” occurs when a gas meter continues to charge the customer even though the pump has been removed. According to NBC Los Angeles, the problem is due to malfunction and not malfeasance.

“A lot of times it’s just the wear and tear on the device,” Ruben Arroyo, agricultural commissioner for Riverside County told NBC. “It could be a leaky hose from the vapor recovery or a valve that’s gone bad.”

“I’ve never felt that somebody who owns the store was trying to cheat consumers at the gas stations,” Arroyo said.

Arroyo recommended informing the owner about the malfunction. “Most retailers will try to make it right,” Arroyo added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Ky via TikTok and Exxon via email.