‘This is basically a taco salad’: Taco Bell customer gets every single ingredient on taco. It comes out to $22

In a viral video, a TikToker orders every single ingredient on her taco at Taco Bell, racking up a pretty hefty price tag of $22.

The video comes from TikTok user Madison (@ugh_madison), who recently went viral for another video in which she documented a 12-hour dining stint at Golden Corral.

In her latest video, Madison places her order, asking in the caption of the post, “What happens when you add everything onto a taco at Taco Bell.”

The video cuts to the TikToker in her car, holding up the massive taco.

“Here it is. This is the $22 taco from Taco Bell with every single ingredient on it—every sauce, every meat, everything. Hopefully, it tastes good, let’s see,” she says.

The TikToker takes a bite and then reviews the massive taco that many viewers dubbed a “taco salad.”

“Honestly, I expected this to be gross. But it’s actually so good. This may be my new go-to order at Taco Bell,” she says.

The video has garnered over 33,000 views and 1,700 likes.

“This is basically a taco salad,” commented one viewer.

Others said Madison should have gotten more food out of her $22 taco.

“SHOULD HAVE GOTTEN SOME NACHOS OR AT LEAST THE TORTILLA CHIPS LOL TWO MEALS IN ONE,” shared the viewer.

“Should’ve just gone to Chipotle for a bowl,” suggested another.

Madison herself concluded that the taco was good, but she would’ve removed the hot sauce, saying that it was “too spicy” for her liking.

For those wondering about the calorie intake for the single $22 taco, Taco Bell customers can calculate the calories in their meal with the company’s Nutrition Calculator. This feature allows you to select each item in your meal, calculate the calories, and know about each ingredient at Taco Bell.

Would you try this $22, all-ingredient taco from Taco Bell?

The Daily Dot contacted Madison via TikTok comment and Taco Bell via email.