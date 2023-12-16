‘I still have my business but inflation has brought me back’: Worker comes ‘crawling back’ to job a year later after trying to become ‘hot shot entrepreneur’

Though social media can sometimes make it seem like the lives of small business owners and entrepreneurs are glamorous, one woman decided to de-influence her fans and speak on her return to her old job after leaving to launch a skin care line.

In a video posted on Dec. 5, TikToker Ayan (@ayan.naturals) filmed herself sitting in her car venting about having to return to her old workplace due to financial reasons.

“Babe, you think you’re having a bad day? I’m about to walk into the job that I quit last year because I thought I was going to become some hot shot entrepreneur natural skin care business owner, only to come crawling back exactly 12 months later,” she said in the video.

The TikToker launched a brand called Ayan Naturals, but due to the rising cost of living and inflation, she returned to her old job after a year of self-employment.

While she prepared herself to return to her past job, she noted that she was disappointed to see that a co-worker who said her business would fail was at work that day.

“Oh, and the co-worker that told me that my business would fail and that I’d be back is sitting at her desk. I can see her through the window right now. I was hoping she wouldn’t be here on my first day back, but she’s here,” she remarked.

According to an article by LendingTree that cites the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, “About 1 in 5 U.S. businesses fail within their first year of operation,” and nearly half fail within five years.

Ayan’s video has since gone viral, accumulating over 453,500 views and hundreds of comments from viewers who showed support for the TikToker.

“Getting re-employed at your old job means you’re an excellent employee, that makes me believe you’re an excellent entrepreneur as well. You got this!” one commenter said.

“You took a risk and you gained knowledge. Just remind yourself that you’re at the job for yourself not for that coworker. Good luck,” another commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Ayan via TikTok direct message for comment.