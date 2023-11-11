A content creator is viral on TikTok for roasting dental veneers, which are coverings for teeth meant to give them a uniform, natural, and improved appearance.

According to TikTok user jul (@juulessssssssssssss), the cosmetic treatments are looking less natural these days. In a video that has amassed over 1.5 million views as of Saturday morning, she ripped into veneers, calling them “ugly white block[s].” She slammed celebrities and influences, in particular, for adding to their increased popularity.

“Someone needs to tell the celebrities that veneers don’t look good,” jul said. She added that the “epidemic” of veneers got so bad that “it reached the influencer community.” In the comments, a number of viewers slammed influencer Chloe Cherry’s dental work.

@juulessssssssssssss If your teeth are jacked just get braces or Invisalign pls ♬ original sound – jul

“Someone needs to tell these people that their natural teeth looked better,” the content creator said. “Teeth are not supposed to be solid white… Veneers should stay inclusive to old people.” Moreover, in the accompanying video caption, jul advised people with “jacked” teeth to “just get braces or Invisalign pls.”

Of course, a number of celebrities are open about the fact that they’ve had veneers fitted or received dental implants. According to Yahoo, Kylie Jenner, Megan Fox, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Zac Efron are all rumored to have veneers. And it’s easy to see why: Some research claims that people with a straight and bright set of teeth are more likely to be successful.

More recently, there have been rumors that Emma Watson received veneers. Part of the reason this became somewhat widespread is because her smile began to change as she grew in her career. Several dentists on TikTok, however, have said that the change is likely the product of braces.

Still, a number of commenters said they agreed with jul’s critique of the cosmetic procedure.

“half of the time I see veneers they look like someone put piano keys in their mouth it’s insane,” one user wrote.

“Veneers give supervillain to me,” another user wrote.

“PREACH I agree,” a third person added.

Others, however, said that poor cosmetic dentists are to blame.

“Veneers can be so good when done correctly, that’s the sad part,” one person said.

“Veneers can look good,” a second viewer added. “Most dentists don’t know how to make them look [right.]”

