If you’ve ever felt like your drink was packed with more ice than liquid, then you’re not alone. There’s a reason why so many people are part of the “no-ice gang” when it comes to ordering cold beverages from some of their favorite fast casual chains.

And a recent post by a Dunkin’ employee may make ice-deniers feel all the more better about their decisions to leave ice out of their drinks.

A TikToker named Thomas (@thomastheterrible) recorded himself “re-pouring” a medium drink that he served a customer who claimed to have ordered a large. Thomas’ reaction to the customer correction had some folks peeved, while others said they had similar reactions at their own food service gigs.

A voice-over in the video can be heard saying: “Sorry about that daddy … here you go,” as the Dunkin’ worker takes a medium red-colored fruit drink beverage and then pours it into a large cup. Instead of pouring more liquid into the large cup, he simply adds more ice to the cup, which, in accordance with the laws of volume, causes the liquid to rise, giving the impression that the customer is indeed being served a large beverage.

Thomas writes in an overlay for the video: “Customer: ‘I ordered a large, NOT a medium'” while describing their drink illusion by penning, “Me asf:”

The TikToker also joked in a comment accompanying the video, “If you aren’t kissing customers, how are you making tips? Personally I’ll do anything for twenty bucks.”

One user on the app remarked that it’s because of antics like this they always ensure that they order a beverage with no ice.

“Always order my drinks with no ice bc Ik this be happening,” one remarked.

“And this is why I ask for no ice or light ice,” another asserted.

Someone else opined, “Just gonna come back in and complain about my $7 cup of ice. probably gonna end up having to make it again.”

However, Thomas had a ready answer for that: “And I’ll fill it with ice again.”

One food service worker in the comments section reported only give customers of a certain disposition the additional ice treatment. “I only ever did this once to someone who was mean It is lowkey sad that overpaid for the product if you do this to everyone on your mistake.”

A former Tim Horton’s employee said they acted similarly to Thomas while they were on shift for the Canadian-based food chain: “I did the same sh*t when I worked at Tim Hortons and if I didn’t like the customer I would fill the cup completely with ice then make their drink.”

Starbucks purportedly slaps customers with “no ice” charges if they request a drink be filled to the brim with their preferred iced beverage of choice, because these drinks are crafted to a specific standard that factors in ice cubes. If a guest requests no ice, then they may be shocked to see that the amount of the beverage itself only fills a certain portion of their desired cup size.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Dunkin’ via email and Thomas via TikTok comment for further information.