‘They know I’m going to be cooking from home’: Customer calls out chef for being ‘ghetto’ and cooking from home, selling her food on DoorDash. It backfires

DoorDash has grown to connect customers with a variety of businesses in their communities. From large chains offering food delivery, grocery stores listing their merchandise, and small businesses using the platform to connect with their target markets, the delivery service has evolved from just fast-food delivery.

DoorDash has long been the home of ghost kitchens and restaurants, which are sellers of prepared food that do not have a brick-and-mortar location. Ghost kitchens are most often housed in rented commercial kitchen spaces; however, some folks have all they need to run their delivery-only restaurant out of their home.

After Houston-based personal chef and mobile caterer Auntie Cammy (@cammy_yam) shared some behind-the-scenes of her food preparation and operation of her business to TikTok, one commenter suggested it looked “ghetto” that she was cooking from home. Whatever point the commenter believed they were making, it backfired—the video made by Auntie Cammy in response drew over 78,000 views, with many commenters praising the poster and pointing out that ghost kitchens are growing more common.

In her behind-the-scenes video, Auntie Cammy shared that she raked in $10 to make a “loaded salad” with grilled shrimp for a customer at 3am and that it would take her under 10 minutes to make it. The comments were pretty divided under this video, with some viewers arguing that the salad didn’t have enough toppings (it appears Auntie Cammy added cheese shreds and shrimp on top of lettuce with a side of dressing). “This is why you gotta get on Google maps and see the building and read 3rd party reviews,” one viewer said.

“Ghetto that it looks like she’s doing this from home,” another criticized.

However, in response to this comment, Auntie Cammie shared the “equipment” DoorDash sent her. “They know I’m doing it from home, and they sent the equipment to my home knowing I’m going to be cooking here,” she said, showing off the box DoorDash sent her.

“Don’t judge what you don’t know,” Auntie Cammie captioned her response to the critical commenter.

Several viewers shared that they grew to love many restaurants operating in home kitchens on DoorDash.

“No honestly my absolute favorite place on doordash is out of someone’s home,” one commenter wrote.

“There’s a lady that sells pastries/cake out of her house and I pick up there ALL the time,” another commenter wrote. “Better than any restaurant I’ve ever been to!”

“The best food I got on doordash was made in somebody backyard in a shed,” a third shared. “now I go and order in person.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Auntie Cammy via email.