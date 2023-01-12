‘Ghost kitchens are getting out of control’: Customer calls out ‘fake restaurants’ that have same address as IHOP on DoorDash

With the growth of delivery apps has come a concurrent rise in “ghost kitchens”— restaurants with no physical presence outside of food delivery.

While some ghost kitchens are wholly independent, others coexist inside existing restaurants. Chuck E. Cheese sparked controversy recently after it was revealed that locations were operating ghost kitchens in their restaurants under the name “Pasqually’s Pizza.” In some cases, whole franchises have opened using ghost kitchens, such as the initial offerings from the MrBeast-owned MrBeast Burger.

Although these restaurants have found success, their existence can annoy or mislead customers who want a more “authentic” restaurant experience. Now, a user on TikTok has gone viral after sharing two restaurants she claims are actually ghost kitchens operating out of an IHOP.

In a video with over 2.5 million views, TikTok user Ghoulie (@ghouliegolightly) takes to the DoorDash app to call out two “restaurants.”

“Look at the graphics. It’s obvious,” she says of the restaurants. “Super Mega Dilla and Thrilled Cheese. Those are both IHOP. Both of these have the same address and it’s IHOP.”

Ghoulie is correct; both Super Mega Dilla and Thrilled Cheese are “virtual brands” operated by IHOP. The breakfast diner announced the move in May of last year as a partnership with virtual restaurant provider Nextbite.

But as TikTok commenters pointed out, IHOP is not alone in exploring virtual kitchen ventures.

“My favorite is ‘it’s just wings’ and it’s chilis haha,” wrote one user, referencing one of Chili’s virtual brands.

“IM A DASHER AND CAN CONFIRM. ‘Cosmic wings’ is run out of the local Applebees,” alleged another. This is also correct.

“The Burger Den being Dennys I can’t,” offered a third. Again, this is a virtual brand run out of Denny’s locations.

While some users don’t mind the ghost kitchen trend, others think it has gone too far.

“They’re BOTH in my ihop and like… why don’t i get paid for those orders too? like i’m working for THREE companies now,” explained a commenter.

“Because of this phenomenon I quite literally google every restaurant I come across on Uber eats,” claimed a second.

The Daily Dot reached out to Ghoulie via Instagram direct message and IHOP via email.