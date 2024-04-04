‘Why would I get a real job?’: DoorDash driver says he pays less in taxes than average person

A DoorDash driver is claiming that he pays less taxes than people who have a W-2 job, eliciting questions from viewers about the tax write-offs the driver uses to keep their taxes down.

TikTok creator EVdash (@ev_dash) shared his grievances in a recent video after a viewer told them to “get a real job” if they wanted more tips. The dasher was clearly not having it and explained why doing DoorDash works well for them. As of Wednesday, his video has received more than 8,000 views.

“When we get an order in it shows the base pay and the tip on there, so we can choose to accept it or decline it,” EVdash said in the video. “So yeah, technically we’re working for tips still, but at the end of the day, we only accept the orders actually worth our time.”

According to DoorDash’s website, dashers receive 100% of their tips on top of base pay and promotions.

EVdash argued that they don’t see a point in getting a full-time job with a W-2. A W-2 is a tax form that is used for employees whose employers withhold payroll taxes from their earnings, according to the financial services company Square. This means W-2 employees usually don’t have taxes to pay back to the government after they submit their tax information to thee federal government. Independent contractors fill out 1099 forms and cover their own employment taxes. Usually, small businesses have contractors because they can often cost less than full-time employees.

EVdash claimed he pays far less in taxes than some people with a W-2, despite working as an independent contractor for DoorDash. The Daily Dot reached out to Doordash via email for further comment.

“Why would I get a real job when I make more than your boss? You see W-2ers like this are brainwashed into thinking, ‘Oh just because he does DoorDash [he] probably doesn’t make a lot of money.’ But at the end of the day, not only do I make more than your boss, I pay far less taxes than you.”

Viewers inferred EVdash likely benefits from write-offs or tax deductions workers can submit like money spent on vehicle mileage as well as parking fees, auto loan interest, and personal property taxes, according to H&R Block.

EVdash also shared in other videos that he’s able to make a living as a contractor because he also does other contract work via apps like Uber and Rover, leading him to make about $30 to $40 an hour, he said. The Daily Dot reached out to EVdash via Instagram direct message for more information.

Viewers largely seemed critical of EVdash’s viewpoint.

“Take it down like 20 notches,” user @roachmaster commented. “I don’t think you have a clue about how much people actually make.”

EVdash replied, “I don’t think you have a clue how much WE make.”

“You don’t make more than my boss,” user Fiona (@fiona.pdx) claimed. “I promise if DoorDash paid 200k a year, we would all do it.”

Meanwhile, some people were on EVdash’s side and agreed that their line of work is very much considered a worthy job.

“I never understand when someone says ‘Get a real job’— anything you get paid to do is a job,” user @mistyluellen said.

