‘I’ve called so many times’: Domino’s worker gets flat tire in delivery car. No one at store picks up his calls

A Charlotte, North Carolina-based Domino’s Pizza delivery driver said he was left stranded after one of the tires on the delivery vehicle blew out, and no one at the store was answering his phone calls for assistance.

Vince (@vincesortafunny) created a TikTok video in hopes his co-workers would see it and come get him. So far, it’s been viewed 50,000 times. In the video, Vince shows off the airless tire, while he stands around in a parking lot.

At the end of the clip, he ultimately collapses onto the hood of the car.

“I’m a dominos delivery driver & my car has a flat & no one at the store is answering the phone & i’ve called so many times that at this point i’m just waiting for one of y’all to see this and come get me,” Vince said via text overlay, adding in the caption, “call the dominos on S tryon & tell them vince is stranded.”

According to a response Vince gave to another user in the comments section of the video, he said he was “out there for 2 hrs.”

Many viewers came up with clever ways to remedy his situation. “Order a domino’s pizza and have it delivered to your location,” one person suggested.

In Vince’s video, it appears the delivery vehicle was a Chevy Bolt, which reportedly does not come with a spare tire kit from the factory. This is something Vince confirms when a viewer quipped that he “doesn’t know how to fix a flat.” “Cant fix a flat w no spare,” Vince shot back.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Domino’s via email and Vince via TikTok comment for further information.