‘5.99 gon come out to 24.99 somehow’: Customer shows hack for $5.99 large pizza at Domino’s—now that Little Caesars ended $5 pizzas

A creator who specializes in couponing claims to have a hack that allows for customers to get $5.99 large pizzas from Domino’s—but that’s leaving some with questions about its legitimacy.

The video was made by creator @couponwithjazz, who posted it to the platform on Wednesday, attracting more than 737,000 views since going live.

It starts with the distressing revelation that Little Caesars isn’t offering $5 pizzas, but the creator has a workaround—a coupon code allowing people to order large Domino’s pizzas for just $5.99.

The creator goes on to share the LARGE599 code to secure a two-topping large pizza, instructing people to mark it for carry out. They also instruct the viewer, “Let me know if you score.”

Commenters extended that to letting the creator know if they didn’t score.

“I just did it and it said coupon not available,” one remarked.

Another reported, “At the end of checkout, it says not eligible. Tried a lot of different stores, settled with a local coupon, $7.99 for a large one-topping.”

Several commenters reported that they did get the coupon to work, however, with one noting, “I just did it and it worked!” before getting ambitious and asking, “Will this coupon work for tomorrow instead or does it expire?”

At least one person contested the claim that the days of $5 Little Caesars pizza are no more.

“On Tuesdays, my Little Caesars sells pizzas for $4.99,” one reported.

Little Caesars announced last year that its $5 Hot-and-Ready pizzas would go up in price by 11%.

Another “praised the TikTok gods” for steering them toward Little Caesars—which caused the creator to laugh, given that the intention of the post was to steer people away from Little Caesars and to Domino’s.

One person, looking for asterisks in the deal, contended that the price comes “before taxes,” which the creator granted, but with the caveat, “All my deals are before taxes. Everybody know they have to pay taxes.”

Another cracked, “$5.99 gon come out to $24.99 somehow.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator, Domino’s and Little Caesars for comment.