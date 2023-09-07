‘ALWAYS CHECK THE DOLLAR TREE FIRST!!!’: Shopper finds dog treats for $1 at Dollar Tree. She just bought the same ones at Big Lots for $5

A Big Lots shopper was incensed to learn that the same exact dog treats she purchased were being offered at Dollar Tree for significantly less.

Liz Neptune (@ofalltheginjoints) was visibly upset when she recorded the video from a Dollar Tree location shortly after making her discovery.

“ALWAYS CHECK THE DOLLAR TREE FIRST!!! Thats [sic] my new motto,” she wrote in the caption.

Her clip has accrued over 734,000 views on the popular social media platform, with numerous viewers stating that they too have found identical offerings at dollar stores being sold for much less than at other shopping centers.

“We’re getting scammed y’all!” Liz writes in the text overlay for the video.

She explains that wanted to grab a cheap dog treat, and managed to find a packet of Good ‘n’ Fun treats at Big Lots, which she purchased for $5.49. She even holds up her receipt as proof.

She thought that this was a good deal until she headed on over to Dollar Tree and saw the same dog snacks on offer at a much lower price point. Liz also found other pet items being sold for less at the Dollar Store than she usually pays for them on Amazon.

She holds up the treat package that she just purchased at Big Lots and displays the $5.49 price label. Then she shows the identical bag being sold at Dollar Tree for $1.25. Liz notes that the Big Lots bag comes with one more treat stick than the bags from Dollar Tree, but with some quick math she also concludes that she could have gotten four bags at Dollar Tree for the same price that she paid for one bag at Big Lots.

“What is going on in this world? Like it’s hard for you to not see stuff like this and think like all this is a setup. Like you guys are literally, actively trying to keep people impoverished. So I will be returning this … I f*cks with Big Lots. I got an awesome couch from there for really cheap but this is actually absurd,” she says at the end of the video.

Viewers shared their thoughts in the comments.

One said that they too have made similar discoveries, which have influenced their spending habits: “I have a rule when I shop, always check dollar tree 1st”

Someone else said that they’ve noticed popular products at the Dollar Store, like A1 Steak Sauce, retail for much cheaper as well: “Yes A-1 Sauce is almost $4 at store. But dollar tree the same size bottle is $1.25.”

However, another commenter said that there’s probably a reason why food items are being sold at such a steep discount at dollar stores.

“Just check the expiration dates. At my local one a lot of the treats were expired,” they warned.

