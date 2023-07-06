A restaurant worker recently posted a viral video on TikTok, showing piles of dirty dishes that he had to wash after the dishwasher called out.

The video comes from user Eddie (@32.eddiee), and has received 262,000 views in its one day on the platform.

In the video, Eddie pans his camera across a kitchen covered in dirty dishes. The text overlay reads, “Dishwasher called out today. They don’t know me son.”

The short 6-second clip generated an avalanche of comments on the pros and cons of washing dishes.

Many users told Eddie to buckle down and wash them.

“Put them airpods in and get to work,” one user said.

“YOU GOT THIS HOMEBOY PUT THAT MUSIC ON AND GRIND,” agreed a second.

“Put a playlist on and start washing,” another added.

While it’s not for everyone, a number of restaurant workers in the comments claimed to enjoy being the dishwasher over other tasks at work.

“I prefer dishes more than anything bc I can vibe and still get [paid],” one said.

“I actually don’t mind dishes cuz I be minding my own business and being left alone,” another claimed.

Other users weren’t as keen on the task. They said that if they were in Eddie’s position, they would just leave the job.

“I’d quit, the only thing I hate doing is dishes, I don’t even do them at home, I have a dishwasher,” a user commented.

“Damnnn I remember being 15 at my old pizza job doing shit like this. not worth it for 9 dollars an hour, I couldn’t even listen to music. I would quit,” another recalled.

“Man f*ck that I couldn’t work in a kitchen,” someone else added.

One person simply wrote, “Nah I’m quitting.”

But some enterprising users came up with suggestions for how the worker could get out of being the dishwasher that day.

“‘Slip and fall’, call [an] ambulance and stay home for the next few days (use your sickpay),” one said.

Another wrote in the voice of the worker, “I’m feeling a little sick right now, guess I gotta go home.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Eddie via email for further information.