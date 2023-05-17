‘Somebody carved that out’: Days Inn guest says hotel is ‘perfect’ for human trafficking after discovering hidden crawlspace

A Miami-area Days Inn customer said that he discovered a secret tunnel in the closet of his motel room.

In his video, user @real_spill0 speculated that the hidden crawl space would be the “perfect” set up for human trafficking. As of Wednesday morning, his video had over 1.6 million views.

“Days Inn by Miami International Airport Got Some Explaining To Do … Perfect Setup For Human Trafficking!” the content creator wrote via text overlay.

In the start of his video, @real_spill0 explained that he’s staying at a “three-star motel.” But, he added, something near the room’s front door “really creeped me out.”

He then approached the door to show viewers this concerning “feature”: a closet beside the front door where there’s a tile that wasn’t fully secured to the ground. Under the tile was a passageway to a tunnel beneath the room.

“What the fuck is that?” @real_spill0 said, showing off the tunnel on camera. “What the fuck is that?” he asked again. He then put his camera beneath the hollowed out space, which is lined with plastic.

“That’s some creepy fucked up shit,” @real_spill0 said as he closed the tile. “How a bitch supposed to feel safe?”

To be sure, this isn’t the first time someone has speculated that human traffickers have used hotels as hunting grounds. Earlier this month, one woman claimed that two men attempted to break into her room at a Days Inn motel in Indianapolis.

In January, NBC 6 South Florida reported that Miami-Dade authorities are actively working to curb human/sex trafficking operations out of the Miami International Airport. But, in the meantime, viewers advised @real_spill0 and others to protect themselves while staying away from home.

“My mom has always told me not to stay at hotels by highways or airports,” one user wrote.

“This is the second hotel video I’ve seen with tunnels or passageways,” another said.

“Straight call the FBI & the news for a witness. But, I repeat, do not have your face on camera,” a third viewer advised.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @real_spill0 via TikTok comment and the Miami-Dade Police Department and Days Inn via email.