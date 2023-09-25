‘I never been so confused’: Shopper says she found out she’s been using Dawn green apple soap wrong this whole time

A shopper’s video on TikTok went viral after she discovered she had been using the wrong kind of Dawn soap to wash her dishes, prompting viewers to question if they’ve been making the same mistake.

User @shilahna0mi reached over 423,000 views with her TikTok video as of this writing.

The TikToker starts her video by joking, “I could never be somebody’s wife,” as she points to a shelf of Dawn soap at a store.

“This is hand soap,” she exclaims, picking up a bottle of Dawn Antibacterial Hand Soap in Apple Blossom. “B*tch I’ve been watching my dishes with hand soap,” she adds.

She says she started buying the right kind of dish soap recently once she realized her mistake, but that “back in the day” she used “apple flavored” hand soap instead. “Oh my god,” she adds.

One amused viewer commented, “It’s her saying flavored instead of scented that’s sending me.”

Another agreed with the TikToker. “It’s so confusing because it’s saying hand right, but implies it’s for dishes,” they wrote, referring to the shape of the bottle. “I’ve never been so confused. I emailed the company for clarification.”

Another viewer added, “It also says dishwashing liquid in smaller text below the scent name.”

“Wait cause I think we got that downstairs,” someone else admitted.

Another viewer posited, “It’s for both, hands and dishes.”

The Target website states that the Dawn Apple Blossom Scent Ultra Antibacterial Dishwashing Liquid Dish Soap can be used as both, a hand soap and a liquid dish soap. “Dawn Ultra Antibacterial fights grease on dishes, and fights bacteria on hands when used as a hand soap,” it says.

But customers remain confused, with a number of them even pointing out the mystifying soap label on the Dawn company website. One person wrote, “I wanted to make note of how super confusing the label is!!!!! I had to look it up after I returned home from the store to see what is was that I had purchased. Is it hand soap?? Is it dish soap?? Is it both?? Dawn, please rethink the label. It is really bad.”

Another wrote, “This product should be better labeled. We wanted dishwashing liquid not hand soap. We will be spending our money on another dish washing liquid.”

The company’s customer care team took the time to reply to this frustrated reviewer, clarifying, “We apologize for any confusion caused, but the good news is Dawn Ultra Antibacterial hand soap is a dishwashing liquid! It also has the added benefit of being designed to help fight bacteria on hands when it is used full strength as a hand soap in accordance with the directions.”

The Daily Dot reached out to the TikToker via TikTok direct message.