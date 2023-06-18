‘The Dairy Queen by my house does the bare minimum’: Woman shares Dairy Queen hack that ‘changes the whole game’ to ordering ice cream

A mom went viral after sharing her daughter’s instructions for ordering the ultimate peanut butter ice cream treat from Dairy Queen.

In the video, Stephanie (@stephaniethasmudger) is filming from inside her car after getting her ice cream from Dairy Queen. In her hand is what can only be described as a decadent concoction with multiple layers of fudge, peanut butter, and caramel syrup.

“When your daughter who works at Dairy Queen and changes the whole game completely on how you order your ice cream from now on,” Stephanie said, sounding like a proud parent.

For those aiming to recreate Stepahines order, in the video caption, she shared exactly what her daughter instructed her to say at the register.

“Say it like this mamas: ‘Peanut Buster Parfait, but with chocolate soft serve instead of vanilla, add peanut butter between the layers, and with a caramel drizzle… lemme know whatcha think of that,'” the caption read.

In a comment, Stephanie said she pays for all the add-ons. “I don’t get anything for free.”

The video has a whopping 3.5 million views and more than 1,100 comments. In addition to being a mom, Stepahien is a welder and describes herself as “blue collar AF.”

Dairy Queen is a soft-serve ice cream and fast food chain that has more than 7,000 locations in over 20 countries, according to the Dairy Queen website.

Many commenters were in awe of the sugary creation and were in a rush to try it out themselves.

“I have a peanut allergy. But I would gladly try this and let it be my last meal,” one person said.

A viewer share that they doubt they’d be able to recreate the ice cream order because the Dairy Queen by their house “does the bare minimum” and the lobby is still closed due to COVID-19.

Others said that Stephanie’s daughter should get a raise for her creation.

“She is the new Dairy Queen,” a commenter wrote.

Viewers kept asking Stephanie to do more of the Dairy Queen hack videos, so a few days ago, she shared a recent ice cream parfait order. It was very similar to the one from her original viral video but called for banana slices instead of peanuts.

The Daily Dot reached out to Stephanie via TikTok comment and to Dairy Queen via email.