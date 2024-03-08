‘Each bottle has its own ecosystem’: Shopper slams CVS for carrying ‘expired’ beauty products

Have you checked the expiration date on your cosmetics recently? Or even before buying them? If not, maybe it’s time to start. An observant customer found one CVS with Solinotes body mists on its shelves in questionable quality. Luckily, the customer insisted these bottles don’t get sold.

While at a CVS, TikToker @vivalacocoacoupons recorded at least four body mists with a cloudy white film in them in a now-viral video. Even after shaking some of the bottles, the film still didn’t dissolve.

“All that stuff up in there, that don’t make no sense,” @vivalacocoacoupons stated while in the aisle of a CVS. “And I told them several times that they need to take these off the shelf. I don’t know if you can see this one. You see that? It’s literally like some kind of [disgust noise] … I done tell them several times they need to take these off the store, but, no, they don’t want to.”

The video has more than 140 comments and over 194,000 views at the publishing time of this article.

Commenters are just as appalled as @vivalacocoacoupons.

“Each bottle has its own Eco system,” says one viewer, comparing the bottle to a delicate balance of factors influencing each other.

“Call the health department,” advises another.

Since this is @vivalacocoacoupons’s second time at this CVS seeing these bottles on the shelf—even after they already expressed their concerns to employees—the TikToker shared in a response video that they ended up taking the products off the shelf themself and bringing them up to the register. The TikToker says that while the person behind the register finally tossed the products in a bin behind them, they denied that @vivalacocoacoupons had spoken to them previously about the issue.

As many in the comments section mentioned, the body mists are most likely expired. One article by Makeup.com, titled “5 Telltale Signs Your Perfume Is Expired, According to Experts,” cites discoloration, cloudiness, or a more opaque look than originally present as signs your fragrance might have reached its expiration date.

“I know they’re going to put them back up there, and if I see them, I’m reporting them to corporate. I feel like it’s my duty to do so,” @vivalacocoacoupons concludes in their follow-up video.

In an email to the Daily Dot, CVS shared the following statement:

“We are committed to ensuring the products we offer at CVS Pharmacy meet the needs of our customers and appreciate when concerns are raised so we can evaluate and address as appropriate.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @vivalacocoacoupons for comment via TikTok direct message.