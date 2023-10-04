‘do y’all not read road signs or something?’: Customer puts in directions to a McDonald’s, ends up in Canada

A trip to McDonald’s accidentally turned into a trip across the U.S.-Canadian border for one unsuspecting customer.

In a now viral video, Rakan Munjed questioned how the directions he entered for McDonald’s landed him in a completely different country. As of Wednesday afternoon, his TikTok had over 464,300 views.

“I told the guy at customs what the f*ck happened and he goes, ‘You could just go in if you want,’” Munjed said. He then panned his camera across a stretch of Canadian highway.

“Oui oui, I guess,” Munjed quipped.

At the end of his video, Munjed said that he was on his way to Montreal. That led some viewers to speculate which part of the U.S. he entered Canada from.

“Maybe Buffalo or one of those tiny ports in Vermont,” one guessed.

But one Canadian viewer shut that theory down. In a comment, they wrote that no one could pass through the nearby border checkpoints without proper identification. “It’s super strict on our borders,” they explained.

Other viewers guessed Detroit, which is separated from certain parts of Canada by only a few miles.

“When I lived in Detroit I put in IKEA and almost went to Canada cuz that’s where the closest one was,” another user shared.

Many users in Munjed’s comments referenced an TikTok video chronicling a similar situation, in which a woman accidentally drove across the Canadian border and ended up sight-seeing and souvenir shopping while waiting for border traffic to die down.

“I saw a TT of some girl ended up in Canada by accident with no [passport],” one person said.

“This is the second time I’ve heard of this happening,” another observed.

“what’s up with americans just accidentally driving into canada/mexico like how? do y’all not read road signs or something?” a third viewer wondered.

Viewers hoped Munjed had papers—or other forms of identification—on his person, however. They warned that he would face difficulty returning to the states without them.

“Hope you are a citizen because they won’t let you back in otherwise,” one commenter said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Munjed via Instagram direct message.