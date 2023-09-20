Canada, also known as the Great White North, is famous for a few attributes: ice hockey, poutine, and the beautiful Rocky Mountains.

Canadians also have a reputation for being nice. So nice, in fact, that a woman who accidentally drove into Canada was allowed into the country without a passport.

“This is how I got into Canada with no passport,” TikToker Grace Reiter (@reitergrace) begins her viral video, which had amassed over 1.6 million views by Tuesday.

The TikTok video shows her having a conversation with a worker at the Canada Border Crossing.

According to the Niagra Falls USA website, U.S. citizens with a passport can cross the Rainbow Bridge and enter Niagra Falls, Ontario. While the official website states that a U.S. passport is required to cross the bridge and enter Canada, the worker to whom Reiter spoke skipped that step.

“So I can turn you around,” the unidentified worker said. “You’re probably gonna sit on the bridge for like three hours. Are you sure you don’t want to come in and look around? Wait for the traffic to go away?”

Reiter took the man up on his offer. “What, I’m in Canada, b*tch,” she says. The first stop on her Canadian tour was to visit the Canadian side of Niagra Falls, followed by a 4D movie.

She took her new status as a Canadian seriously by stocking up on souvenirs, such as a red bejeweled Canada hat, maple-flavored cookies, and a rain poncho.

The video ended with her about to drive back to her country. “Let’s get back to America. F*ck yeah,” she says.

The Daily Dot reached out to Reiter via TikTok comment and Canada Border Services Agency via email.

In the comments, people were shocked that Reiter got into Canada without a passport.

“The US would NEVER hahaha,” one commented, comparing the United States border patrol to Canada’s.

“I love how he says ‘come in & look around’ as if the country is a little museum,” another commented.

Many were amused at the border worker living up to the Canadian reputation of being super nice. “‘Are you sure you don’t wanna come in and look around to wait for the traffic to die down’ most Canadian statement ever,” this user observed.

Since Reiter’s video went viral, one person worried about the man’s job. “Ur gunna get this man fired,” they wrote.

But Reiter isn’t the first American to be let into Canada without a passport. “This exact same thing happened to me when I was at Niagara,” a user shared. “Was looking for a Home Depot…whoops I’m in Canada.”

“LMFAOOOOOO THIS HAPPENED TO ME But now every time I go to Canada I get questioned,” another commented.

Reiter’s time spent in Canada got the stamp of approval from a Canadian. “You did absolutely everything right,” one person commented.