‘She’s better than me, I would’ve turned my light off and walked away’: Customer demands Walmart worker bag her groceries

An encounter between a Walmart customer and the worker who rang up her groceries went viral on TikTok yesterday.

In the video, which was reposted by user Kingkong (@kingkongzoe) and has been viewed 800,600 times, the customer can be heard repeatedly asking the employee to bag her remaining groceries, which included a carton of eggs, a bottle of dish soap, a bottle of barbecue sauce and boxes of cereal and noodles.

The Walmart worker placed a couple of the items in a bag before turning back to her register, which did not satisfy the customer. “The stuff that you put down here needs to be in bags,” she said, gesturing to more items sitting in the bag carousel.

While bagging those items, the worker shoved a box of cereal into a bag, causing the customer to protest. “You just damaged my cereal. I don’t even want it,” she told the worker.

“Girl, it’s a box,” the worker responded. When the customer repeated that she didn’t want it, the employee moved to take it off her receipt.

“You don’t want to be here today?” the customer asked the employee. “Because that is not customer service, the way you’re acting.”

The customer then asked the worker to bag her eggs, warning the Walmart worker not to break them. The worker complied, placing the eggs in the bottom of a bag before handing her a receipt.

Users defended the employee in the comments, wondering whether or not an altercation had occurred before filming began.

“The customer’s attitude is probably the reason the cashier had an attitude smh,” one comment read.

“I feel like there is more to this video,” another user shared.

Former Walmart workers shared their own experiences with rude or frustrating customers.

“I used to work for Walmart and I used to always get rude customers,” one revealed. “No matter how nice I was to them I still was treated bad.”

“That young lady may have had bad customer service or a bad attitude, but that customer was no better! So glad I don’t work with the public anymore!” another person wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kingkong via TikTok comment.