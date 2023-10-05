‘I woulda opened the door at 8:31 for that’: Customer writes on the condensation on door to beg worker to let him in before opening time

TikToker Alysia Unkel (@alysiaunkel) posted a viral clip that shows a customer’s unusual method of asking to be let in to a bank before its official opening time: Writing “Let me in” on the door’s condensation.

The patron’s unique approach to let the Louisiana-based bank employee know that they wanted to be let in amused viewers on the social media app, and the video received over 281,000 views.

Alysia indicates in the text overlay of her clip that she recorded the video at 8:29 am, one minute before the bank’s official opening time. The customers can be seen standing on the other side of the locked front door.

As she films, one of the customers uses the condensation on the door to convey a message to the bank worker, writing, “Let me in,” on the glass with his finger.

Alysia’s caption for the post seems to indicate that the man’s water-based messaging system did not have the desired effect. She writes, “When your customer thinks we going to open the door a minute early.”

Several users on the app lambasted the customer’s behavior in the comments section of the video.

One viewer said that they would have taken a passive-aggressive retaliatory measure against the customer.

“I woulda opened the door at 8:31 for that,” they wrote.

A second opined, “I don’t understand why people think business hours are a suggestion…”

But another user was impressed that the customer took the time to write his message in a way that allowed the bankers to read it from the other side of the door: “The fact that he wrote it backwards too! He was serious lol.”

A viewer also speculated as to why the man was so persistent about getting into the bank.

“Watch his bank balance be -82.46 and he’s actually there to dispute charges,” they joked.

A 2022 article from Vox titled, “The awful American consumer,” argues that as consumers, we “want things to be cheap, we want things to be fast, [and] we want things to be efficient.” However, a consumer-centric culture has created entitled customers who become easily outraged when businesses and services don’t run like “clockwork.” And when a customer continuously behaves badly, it has an adverse effect “to workers, to the environment, and to each other.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Alysia via TikTok comment for further information.