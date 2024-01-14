A babysitter shared a story of how the parents offered her to take her to the bedroom after a drunken date night.

The video featured TikTok user Mollz (@mollzfahdays), who shared a babysitting story that happened when she was 19. Mollz says that six years ago, she was babysitting every Wednesday night for eight months. Wednesday nights happened to be the parents’ date night.

“So Wednesday nights were their date nights and they always got home around 10:30ish,” Mollz recalled. One particular time, she received a text from the mom, stating they would be home later. Around 12:30 a.m., the parents came home, drunk.

“They’re stumbling a little and they’re giggling a ton. And I thought it was wholesome,” Mollz said. After asking about their date, they informed her that they talked about her at one point.

This caught the content creator off, prodding further. When they called her “cute” and “pretty,” Mollz laughed it off. However, as soon as she was almost out the door, the wife told her husband, “We have to ask. Should we? We can’t blow our one chance.”

Immediately, Mollz had a feeling what they were about to ask but tried to rationalize it. Then, the husband asked the content creator, “Would you like to come upstairs with us and just maybe take a shower and see where things go?’” Mollz says the wife added, “‘If you’re uncomfortable, you can literally just go home and never come back. You don’t have to come back next Wednesday or ever again if you’re uncomfortable and you don’t wanna see us again. I totally get it.’”

The Daily Dot reached out to Mollz via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment. The video amassed 2.2 million views and viewers liked how polite the parents were.

“they were so respectful I love that,” one viewer wrote.

“Dad was pretty cool about it offering several outs,” a second commented.

In addition, others compared the incident to a book.

“Nothing like the stereotypical babysitter fantasy story,” one user joked.

“Not me looking for the booktok hashtag,” a second stated.

One viewer asked in the comments section, “does that pay extra?”

Mollz jokingly responded, “HAHAHAHAHAHAH maybe that would have changed the outcome.”

In a follow-up video, Mollz emphasized how this happened when she was 19 at the time and the parents were in their 40s. At one point, the content creator contemplated taking their offer. “At this point in time, the phrase, ‘Do it for the plot’ was not yet coined. But that is exactly how I felt in that moment,” she said. Ultimately, she didn’t go through with it, wishing them a “good night,” and sending them the Venmo request.

However, she returned to babysit the following Wednesday. The husband told Mollz he barely recalled anything that happened the previous Wednesday because of how drunk they were. This included the conversation. “We never mentioned that conversion again,” she stated. She wrapped up the video by teasing her followers. “Maybe I did do it. You’ll never know,” she laughed.