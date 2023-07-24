‘I want my money back, Costco’: Costco shopper gets membership just for 1 item. They’re sold out when he gets to store

With reports of Costco cracking down on its ID checks, a membership with the warehouse store is a hot commodity. A recent TikTok showed how even the proverbial golden ticket can’t always get you what you want.

Creator Dani Ramirez (@daniosorio.ramirez) posted the video, which has almost 14,000 views as of Monday.

“Gets a Costco membership specifically to buy Tyson Blackened Chicken and they’re sold out,” Ramirez wrote in the onscreen text. The video shows a man walking up to a Costco refrigerator before turning around to say, “They’re out, bro.”

The shopper then hoists himself up to peer into the back of the shelf. No dice (or no chicken, rather).

“I want my money back, Costco,” he says.

“All we wanted was some protein!” the caption reads.

A couple of days later, Ramirez posted a second video: “Back at Costco for some Tyson Blackened Chicken IYKYK.” This mission was a success.

“Protein secured,” the text onscreen reads, as the same person from the earlier video grabs a whole box of the coveted chicken.

Ramirez shares health and fitness tips in her content, which explains the hunt for the chicken.

“I probably shouldn’t be sharing, but I don’t gatekeep, the Tyson Blackened Chicken is a game changer for meal preps,” reads the caption of her second video about Costco.

Last month, CNN reported that Costco is more vigorously enforcing its members-only policy as a response to the expanded use of self-checkout lanes at its stores. Customers scanning their groceries must show their member card and a photo ID.

“We don’t feel it’s right that nonmembers receive the same benefits and pricing as our members,” Costco said in a statement to CNN.

