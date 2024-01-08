Formerly incarcerated woman shares PSA on common habits people don’t realize can send them to prison

A formerly incarcerated woman revealed three different things that can land you in prison.

TikTok user Amanda Dove (@prison_story) devotes her account to stories of her time in prison to prevent others from being put away. While doing her nails, the content creator revealed, “If you’re doing one of these three things, prison may be in your future.”

First up is food stamps. According to Dove, lying on your food stamps application can send you to the slammer. “Saying you don’t make as much money so that you can get more food stamps? Trouble is in your future,” she informed her 884,000 followers. In addition, not reporting any income you make will get you in trouble. Also, Dove doesn’t recommend bragging on the internet about getting away with this.

Next is incorrectly ringing up an item at Walmart. “I know a person who got a big old fancy vacuum cleaner but they rang up a pack of Kool-Aid and they got her for shoplifting,” she shared. Not only that, the store will allow you to leave with the item to bust you. Lastly, changing the password of your significant other’s social media or email account is illegal. “Unless they give explicit permission to have their passwords, they can press charges,” she said.

Dove asked her followers in the caption, “Be honest, have you ever done even one?”

The Dialy Dot reached out to Dove via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment. The video racked up 5.5 million views. In the comments, viewers answered her question.

“I had to pay back a year of food stamps,” one viewer replied.

“Well [y’all] I’m going to jail I’ll see you in a decade,” a second wrote.

“literally i just came out of [prison] of cause walmart one please and i lost my job at walmart,” a third shared.

Some viewers were upset to learn this is how some people end up incarcerated.

“it’s so frustrating. so many people turn down jobs for food stamps because otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford to eat. it’s just sad, the world,” one user commented.

“and the rich get away with worse,” a second remarked.

Indeed, Dove is correct about her statements. Lying on a food stamps application can indeed result in jail time or a fine. Furthermore, “price switching” items under $200 can be grounds for disorderly conduct depending on the jurisdiction. However, items over $200 constitute six months of jail and a fine. Changing someone’s password without their consent is a crime. Since this is “hacking,” offenders can face up to three years in prison, depending on the state. On the other hand, for more serious cases, offenders can receive 10-20 years.