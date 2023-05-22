‘If you ask for extra ain’t you supposed to get extra?’: Chipotle customer says worker got mad at him for asking for extra toppings

A Chipotle customer revealed how a worker allegedly kept getting angry with him after asking for extra portions in his burrito bowl.

The video was uploaded by TikTok user @dacreds2. He started off the video with a clip from another content creator trying a trending Chipotle burrito bowl. The bowl was filled to the brim with sour cream and salsa.

The TikToker stitched this video and stated how that was the fourth video he had seen of the viral burrito bowl. The creator believed that the video was “a sign” to try it. He then decided to embark on a trip to Chipotle for the burrito bowl.

At the restaurant, the TikToker requests extra “brown rice, double chicken and steak, and a lot of sour cream.” He emphasized this to the worker, asking him to “keep it coming” and relaying that he knew he would be paying for the extra portions. He then added cheese to his order before wrapping it up.

After the order was complete, the video then transitioned to the creator in his car as he provided more context to what occurred. Apparently, the Chipotle worker kept adding small amounts of sour cream each time, giving the creator “attitude” every time he requested more.

“If you ask for extra ain’t you supposed to get extra?” he said in the clip. He continued ranting about the worker before showing his bowl drenched in sour cream and cheese. He concluded the video by recommending a side of spicy Doritos.

@dacreds2 #chipotle #food #dacredentials ♬ original sound – Dacredentials2 #greenscreenvideo no matter what you go thru during your day… always try to be respectful cause you never know what someone is going thru. But enough with the TD Jakes, lets talk about my portion tho you see they didnt play with me. I was more serious than people trying to get food stamps that don’t qualify. #fyp

The Daily Dot reached out to @dacreds2 via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment and Chipotle via press email. The video racked up over 264,000 views as of Monday, where viewers claimed they have experienced the same issue with the Mexican fast-casual restaurant.

“They be Stingy fr like imma pay the extra quit playing!” one viewer wrote.

“I know it cost I’m wit it lmao why they be pocket watching like we don’t mind paying for extra lol,” a second agreed.

“I swear Chipotle workers be so stingy acting like it come out of they check or something & don’t let you order yo food online, it’s bad,” a third echoed.

According to Spoon Univeristy, the trending burrito bowl is, “Originally made by creator Chante (@eatwithchante), the bowl includes white rice, pinto beans, chicken, queso, corn, red salsa, sour cream, and cheese, with a side of chips, the famous vinaigrette, and chipotle Tabasco. The bowl is quite literally drowning in sour cream and queso — there is no way you’re enjoying this with a fork. Which is why the chips are a key part of this order.”