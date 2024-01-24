‘I’m there to make money’: Chick-fil-A worker says she’ll never befriend co-workers after one of them tattled on her

A Chick-fil-A worker posted a viral storytime video explaining why she never befriends her co-workers. Viewers say this is the best strategy.

Tayiemah (@tayisforyou3) has reached over 536,000 views and 93,000 likes on her TikTok by Wednesday. She captioned her video, “Be careful who you be-friend at work.”

Tayiemah begins her video by explaining how she considers herself an anti-social person.

“The chances of me being friends with you is like zero to none,” she says.

Next, she says when she worked at Chick-fil-A, her strategy was just to “work and get on.” But, “This is when the devil plays a part, baby,” she adds.

Tayiemah had a co-worker at Chick-fil-A who she says wanted to be her friend. “We’ll call him Winfield,” she says.

“He had a good vibe,” Tayiemah explains. “He was around my age.”

She says Winfield also introduced her to his other friends.

“Mind you,” she adds, “these people asked me to hang out.”

At this point, Tayiemah thought, “This was the vibe.” She says, “I didn’t have a friend group like this,” and they started to pick her up daily and drive her to hangout spots together.

After hanging out until 2:00 or 3:00 a.m. for multiple weeks, Tayiemah says the friend group was “tight.” But, at this point, she began having issues with another female co-worker in the group.

Before explaining why, Tayiemah says, “I don’t care if you’re the lead, baby. I don’t care if you’re the supervisor; I come about my respect.”

Tayiemah says her friend began having a snippy attitude with her, so she talked to the other friends in the group about the issue.

“Tell me why these people I thought were tight,” she says, “went back and told the whole Chick-fil-A everything I said.”

She adds, “And I guess they showed them the messages.”

At that point, Tayeimah says the “leader” of the friend group confronted her. “I’m thinking they’re my friends,” she says. “They’re over here spreading the drama.”

Tayeimah says her friends did not back her up at all, so she decided to “stand on her own.”

She says, “I’m sorry [for] what I said about your friend. … I could’ve been [nicer] about it, but your friend was slick.”

Tayeimah says the friend was “trying to belittle me, slick tryna have an attitude with me, but I was going for it, so yeah, I said what I said.”

“I also apologized,” she adds.

Despite Tayeimah thinking they were her friends, she says her co-workers began telling everyone at Chick-fil-A that she has an attitude and “just be playing.”

Tayeimah says this situation blew over quickly, but she had another male co-worker that caused issues. She says this co-worker had a crush on her.

“When we would all hang out in the friend group, he would be all up on me,” she says. “And my so-called friends would be making jokes.”

She says the two had a flirting game back and forth. “So, here’s the real tea,” she adds.

Once Tayeimah started to like her co-worker back, “him and my so-called friends made it seem like I was so delusional over this boy when they were the one asking me to hang out.”

“The minute I start showing interest in the friend group and the boy,” she adds, “all of a sudden, I’m the clingy and obsessed one.”

She says after this, her co-workers once again started gossiping and telling the rest of the Chick-fil-A about the situation.

“So I cussed them out, and I was really hurt by it,” Tayeimah says.

Next, Tayeimah says she regrets the words she used against her co-workers but that they did her dirty.

In Tayeimah’s opinion, she felt like the friend group had a real bond.

Before ending her video, she says she only reacts this way if someone is being disrespectful to her.

“Everybody at that job made it seem like I was the problem,” she says, “but I just care about my respect.”

Viewers in the comments section agree that befriending co-workers can be toxic in the workplace.

“That’s why they always say your coworkers are not your friends,” a comment says. “They will throw you under the bus real quick smh.”

Another says, “Heavy on working, minding my business and going home.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Tayeimah via TikTok direct message.