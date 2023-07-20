‘It’s just the cow’: Chick-fil-A customer tried to help woman after seeing ‘help me’ written on her bag. It was a marketing tactic

Chick-fil-A, the restaurant chain that claims to be the originator of the chicken sandwich, has long used its “Eat Mor Chickin” slogan and branding to encourage the consumption of chicken instead of beef.

More recently, the restaurant has launched its game, Code Moo, using another slogan in the same hand-painted typeface. Bags advertising the game read, “Plz Help Tha Hurd.”

One customer, unaware of this launch, says she saw the slogan on a bag through the window of her local Chick-fil-A and thought the mother and child eating their meal in the restaurant might be in trouble.

“I don’t know if you guys have seen the new Chick-fil-a bags, but they got me good,” TikToker Courtney Cahoon (@courtneyycahoon) says in a viral clip.

In her video which has drawn nearly 1 million views, the content creator says she could only see the top line of text reading “Plz Help” through the window, and she spent several minutes in the drive-thru contemplating whether she should take action if the woman did in fact need help.

“It was perfectly facing the window, almost like she had written ‘help me’ and set it up, and her and her child are just eating lunch,” Cahoon says. “I’m like oh my gosh, I’ve seen so many videos on this, like we’ve got to go help her, but also, is that real?”

Ultimately, she did go inside the restaurant just to get a closer look, as she said she would not have been able to sleep at night if the woman did need help. Upon entering, she was faced with the branded campaign for Code Moo.

“I walk in, I look to my left, I see all the Chick-fil-a orders,” she says. “Sure enough, they have all the freaking ‘help me something-something’ writing on them. What kind of marketing is that? I was ready to defend this woman to my grave.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to both Cahoon and Chick-fil-a via email regarding the video.

Multiple viewers said they had similar thoughts when picking up recent Chick-fil-a orders.

“I THOUGHT THE SAME THING, I AM GLAD THIS WAS UNIVERSAL,” one commenter wrote.

“SAME! I saw the bag come out the window and thought a worker needed help,” another said. “I started screaming to my friends did that bag just say help me?!”

“OMG my fiancé thought it said the exact same thing,” a third shared.