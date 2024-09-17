A woman put a Chick-fil-A location on blast after she witnessed construction workers at the building on a Sunday. All Chick-fil-A locations are notoriously closed on Sundays.

Why does Chick-fil-A close on Sunday?

Chick-fil-A founder S. Truett Cathy was a devout Christian, and those values are still embodied by the company today. Chick-fil-A has closed its doors Sundays since its inception in 1946. It gives its workers the opportunity to spend the say resting and worshipping, according to its website.

That’s why TikToker Emily (@momtotheharrisonbrothers) was so taken aback when she saw a group of constructing workers working on the building.

While sitting in her car, the content creator zooms in on construction workers working on a Chick-fil-A building. “So, Chick-fil-A doesn’t want their team workers working on a Sunday for worship but construction workers can?” she questions in the video, which was viewed over 10,000 times.

She describes witnessing this as “yucky” in the text overlay.

Emily adds in the caption that “it feels hypocritical” that team members get Sundays off but not the construction workers.

While some viewers felt the same way as Emily, others claimed Chick-fil-A doesn’t control when the construction workers work.

“Yup! I lived in the town where chick fil a started and I remember thinking how hypocritical I thought this was,” one said.

“They are a third party company they make their own schedules,” another said.

“They work for the construction company. Not [chick-fil-a],” a third wrote.

Do fast-food companies have a say over construction company’s schedules?

According to its website, every single Chick-fil-A location is due for at least one “full-scale renovation, requiring an overhaul inside and out” within 30 years.

However, construction companies dictate these workers’ schedules, according to PROCORE. The only involvement a fast-food chain would reportedly have is the vision of the building, occasionally approving things like building plans and decorations.

