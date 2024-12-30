‘Just had to put out $14,000’: Woman issues warning for patients undergoing chemotherapy

Living with cancer is a harsh reality for over 1.7 million people in the U.S., and while many are familiar with its devastating impacts, more voices online are shedding light on lesser-known challenges that come with the diagnosis and treatment.

Recently, a woman’s video went viral after she shared an unexpected and expensive consequence of chemotherapy that many patients might not be aware of.

TikTok user Misty Myers (@lifewithmisty8) posted a video on Dec. 9 that has garnered over 2.7 million views, and it includes a warning to others about how chemo can wreak havoc on your home’s septic system.

Myers, who herself is battling breast cancer and undergoing chemotherapy, says medical professionals fail to share these details with patients—even though they should.

Is the TikToker’s claim true?

“Know that if you’re on chemo and you have a septic system, it could cost you thousands and thousands of dollars,” Myers begins.

According to Myers, she learned this information from another patient getting treatment—not a doctor or nurse.

“She just had to put out $14,000 to completely restore and get a whole new septic system in her house because the chemo actually ate through and destroyed everything,” Myers explains.

According to Myers, chemotherapy drugs, designed to target and kill rapidly dividing cells, don’t just stay in the body once they’re there.

“You have to remember all of the poison that is in that chemo,” she explains. “It is going to come out of us in our urine, in our poop, in our blood if you have your period, or in your vomit.”

When you flush these toxic substances down the toilet, Myers explains, they flow into the home’s septic system. Over time, Myers says, “It is going to slowly destroy it.”

She also reiterates that no one told her about this. “No nurse, no doctor, no anyone,” she exclaims.

After hearing about the other patient’s experience, Myers says contacted her own septic company to discuss her situation.

“They told me they’re going to come out immediately and give me some sort of discounted rate because I just had it done,” she says.

Still, she shares that the company recommended getting the system pumped every two to three months while undergoing chemotherapy to avoid major damage.

Why does chemotherapy damage septic systems?

Information from the official website for the town of Clinton, Connecticut, supports Myers’ claim that chemotherapy drugs can damage septic systems.

As the blog post explains, chemotherapy medications expelled through bodily waste can harm the “friendly bacteria” in septic tanks, leading to backups or even system failure.

Experts suggest pumping the tank after treatment or regularly for long-term chemotherapy. Adding bacteria-replenishing products and avoiding harsh chemicals like bleach or antibacterial soaps can also help maintain the system’s balance.

Viewers share their own experiences

In the comments, users shared their experiences concerning chemotherapy and septic tanks. Others shared additional information.

“My family learned this when my dad was going through chemo,” shared one user. “We also learned that yeast can equalize the chemo drugs in a septic system and help the problem.”

“As a septic pumper and installer. I can testify to this!” wrote another. “Worst tank I ever pumped was a chemo patient. GET IT PUMPED OFTEN PLEASE.”

“And if you’re not on a septic tank and are on public sewage, those chemicals don’t get removed through the sewage plants and end up in drinking water and other public waters,” offered a third.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Myers via TikTok comments for more details.

