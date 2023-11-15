‘The Cheesecake Factory is pure luxury’: What is the Cheesecake Factory rule?

A TikTok of a couple having dinner at The Cheesecake Factory went viral after the girlfriend shared that her boyfriend doesn’t know the “Cheesecake Factory rule.” Viewers said they’d never heard of the rule before either.

As of publication, Kara (@karasfadess) has received over 4.9 million views and 335,000 likes on her video.

In the clip, Kara and her boyfriend are seated at the Cheesecake Factory on a dinner date. “Do you like The Cheesecake Factory?” Kara asks. “Mhmm,” her boyfriend responds while chowing down on his meal.

The video includes on-screen text that reads, “My bf doesn’t have social media so he has no idea about the cheesecake factory rule.” In the clip’s caption, Kara adds, “Why is the cheesecake factory so good tho.”

Viewers immediately fled the comments section to ask what the Cheesecake Factory rule is.

The rule stemmed from a different viral video of a list of 28 places women say they won’t go on a first date, with Cheesecake Factory being included alongside Olive Garden, Waffle House, and Applebee’s.

“Cheesecake Factory is expensive asf, I would be so grateful,” one commenter said.

Another admitted, “I must be getting old, I always considered the Cheesecake Factory a nicer place than the average restaurant.”

Being that the “first-date rule” began on social media, another commenter wrote, “I have social media and don’t know the Cheesecake factory rule…?” This comment received 13,000 likes and 44 replies.

One commenter who replied explained, “It’s not a ‘rule,’ there was this lady who refused to get out of her date’s car cause he took her to the cheesecake factory and was not happy.” This comment was referring to another viral video that made headlines recently and seems to have sparked the list of 28 unacceptable first-date locations.

“Never eat there? That’s the best Cheesecake Factory rule,” one commenter said in agreement with the idea.

However, many viewers disagree with the “rule” and feel Cheesecake Factory is not only acceptable but also rather expensive.

“Let the man enjoy his food and your company don’t let the media change your mind about cheesecake factory,” one viewer wrote.

“3 people two appetizers, 3 meals, 3 single slices of cheesecake and 20$ tip : 164$ Cheesecake Factory rule is INSANE,” another said.

Whether viewers agree or disagree, chain restaurants are always being rated and compared on social media. Check out this story of a creator who named and described every astrological sign as a chain restaurant.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kara via TikTok direct message.