‘She was about to cry. Poor girl’: Car full of Chick-fil-A customers try to order food at same time in drive-thru

If you’re looking for a textbook example of how not to behave in the drive-thru line, look no further than this video of a group of pranksters ordering at Chick-Fil-A.

With a TikTok channel that mostly features pranks involving the harassment of service and retail industry personnel, the Bakersmen (@bakersmen24) have over 200,000 followers.

Their latest Chick-Fil-A drive-thru prank is the ninth part in a series of videos in which the boys pull the same prank at a series of eateries. Other targets include Culvers and Starbucks. The Bakersmen also have other routines, such as a series where they harass waterpark lifeguards and another in which where they annoy grocery shoppers.

In the video, which has over 340,000 views as of publication, the all-male quartet hits the drive-thru at Chick-Fil-A. When the Chick-Fil-A worker asks them for their order, each person in the car speaks at the same time, making it impossible for the suffering drive-thru worker to understand what they are saying and do her job.

Smiling through it all, the Chick-Fil-A crew member attempts to put a stop to the boys’ shenanigans after their first attempt at the joke.

“Okay, stop. I’ll make someone else take your order. I don’t want to put up with this right now,” she courteously informs them with a smile still on her face. “In the nicest way possible,” she adds.

Although the worker asks the comedians to stop and starts to get visibly upset, they persist in ordering over each other until the end of the video. At this point, the smiling crew worker is no longer smiling and simply says, “I’m done.”

The caption for the video states that the group, “gave her a good tip.” But according to multiple online sources, Chick-Fil-A does not allow its employees to accept tips, so this may only be part of the Bakersmen’s joke.

A number of viewers were sympathetic to the plight of the worker, and they shared their observations in the comments.

“I feel so bad for her, she must [have] been so stressed,” one user wrote.

“She looks so sad n stressed,” agreed a second.

“She was about to cry. Poor girl,” another noted.

One Chick-Fil-A worker spoke out on behalf of their fellow employee, commenting, “I work at cfa and when we have to stay outside we stay there for hours and people are so rude so i understand her fr.”

But a number of viewers seemed to find the prank funny.

“Man said fried calamari LMAOOO,” laughed one user.

“I lost it when he said did you get all that,” said another.

One person offered suggestions for a follow-up, asking the Bakersmen to, “Do this again but all of u are yelling at each other because you’re talking over each other.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the Bakersmen via TikTok comments.