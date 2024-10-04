‘I didn’t even know Lyft allowed passengers’: Woman orders a Lyft. She gets picked up by 2 men

One woman took to social media to issue a PSA to other ladies after a Lyft ride left her feeling unsafe.

In a viral TikTok video with over 19,900 views, user Shayna (@shaynamarie) described an experience with the ride-share app where her driver showed up with his own passenger.

“LADIES BEWARE! I might be wrong but I’d like to share just incase I am not and it can help someone,” the clip’s caption read.

In the video, she explained the reason for the PSA.

“Yesterday, I was absolutely terrified,” the woman began.

She went on to explain that she travels a lot for work and often relies on ride-share apps to get her around.

While on a work trip to Tennessee, she took a Lyft to and from an event. All went well for the drop-off; however, her return trip was unnerving.

“The ride home, the shadiest thing that I have experienced in a while,” she said.

To her surprise, her driver arrived with another passenger in the vehicle.

“There’s two huge men,” she said. “One in the passenger and one in the driver.”

She was surprised Lyft even allows drivers to arrive with another passenger.

“He wasn’t a shared Lyft ride,” she continued. “It was very shady.”

Still, the TikToker verified her driver’s license plate and got into the car.

The awkwardness didn’t end there. The TikToker said when she tried to confirm the ride details, the driver simply nodded his head. Then, he began to speak to his passenger in another language.

“Creole-like or French-like, maybe,” she explained.

The woman felt so uncomfortable that she decided to call her mother. Then, she had a conversation with her to make sure the drivers knew someone else knew where she was.

Eventually, the driver passed by her hotel, and when she pointed that out, he allegedly did not respond.

However, the TikToker said he told his passenger, “Not her,” and then dropped her off. She said as soon as the car came to a stop, she made a run for it.

“I don’t know if I’m paranoid,” she said. “I have no idea if this is happening to multiple people.”

Ultimately, she addressed Lyft directly and said she felt “intimidated” during her ride and not safe at all.

Can Lyft drivers bring a passenger along?

According to Lyft’s website, its drivers should not bring passengers along while working.

“Don’t bring your friends or family along,” its website states. “Lyft passengers expect to get a professional, vetted driver. It can make passengers feel unsafe if there’s an unknown person accompanying the ride.”

Other ride-sharing apps, like Uber, also have similar rules. Uber’s driving rules do not permit drivers to bring anyone along on rides. Only the person who requested the ride and their guests are permitted.

Women’s safety concerns while using ride-share apps

Ride-share apps are typically safe for their users. However, there have been instances of crime committed against women riders.

Between 2019 and 2020, Uber reported 2,847 cases of sexual violence in the United States.

Lyft’s safety report showed an even higher incidence rate, with crimes related to unwanted touching or kissing.

Lyft has a dedicated website page to help women keep themselves safe from violence while using ride-share services.

Many responded to the video with their own advice on how women should protect themselves.

“Glad you’re ok. Lyft doesn’t allow this…next time walk away and cancel,” user molly_maw commented.

“Don’t ever say your info to the driver first,” user LD offered up. “Ask the driver for the info on where you’re going so you know it’s the real ride.”

Others applauded the safety precautions the TikToker took during the ride.

“You were smart to keep talking to your mom and telling where you are. It sounded like they were planning something but because of your phone call changed their mind. Smart Girl stay safe,” user Deb Milliman said.

