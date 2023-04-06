If you’re in the business of getting the most booze-bang-for-your-buck, there’s a good chance you’re more than acquainted with BuzzBallz.

According to the Donut Hole, BuzzBallz are pre-mixed and ready to drink cocktails that contain around 12% alcohol by volume (ABV), but that seems to vary depending from flavor to flavor. The blog Ncert Point stated that BuzzBallz are “usually rum, vodka, or tequila with a little bit of flavouring added in” and a great option for those who wanted to get “wasted” without breaking the bank.

A TikToker named Kareen (@youngpapikareen) tried demonstrating just how much alcohol is packed inside of a BuzzBall bottle to make people aware that they could be drinking a heck of a lot more than they realize. However, many TikTokers pointed out that she wasn’t taking ABV into account while recording the clip.

Kareen says in the video: “This video is for all you motherfucking BuzzBall fiends I’m finna show you guys some math. So…”

The TikToker pulls out a large BuzzBall bottle and slams it down on the counter. “This what y’all be buying for y’all parties, right? This is a 1.75 liter,” she says.

“So when you’re drinking that whole thing by yourself…” she says before presenting a large handle of Tito’s vodka. “You’re pretty much drinking a whole one of these.”

She then pulls out an equally large bottle of Fireball. “Or a whole one of these,” she continues. “The big ass fucking half gallon.”

She whips out the 1.75 liter BuzzBall bottle again, arguing, “This don’t look that scary, but this [the Tito’s] looks scary. But this [the BuzzBall] have you on your ass.”

“So you’re probably like, ‘OK, how many little BuzzBalls is this one?'” she says, bringing out one of the single-serving sized BuzzBallz. “Girl, so I did the math on the Google, you’re pretty much … drinking, nine of these hoes. Nine of these bitches, well it’s 8.75, so we’re just gonna round it up to motherfucking nine. Nine BuzzBallz is this big fucking BuzzBall. Anyways, you might ask so how many shots are in this?”

Kareen presents shot bottles of liquor, saying, “four of these little motherfucking shots are one of these.”

“So what did we learn?” she asks at the end of the video, before performing a recap of the different values and alcohol content comparisons she just went through in her video.

Her video was viewed nearly 4 million times. While Kareen calls herself a “BuzzBall hater” in the caption, her video may have actually unintentionally promoted the brand.

“So I should get the big BuzzBallz is what you’re saying,” the top comment said.

“Okay ring me up 2,” another wrote.

TikTokers immediately pointed out to Kareen that she was only factoring liquid content, not alcohol by volume: “Alcohol percentage has left the chat,” one person said while another more straightforwardly remarked, “You forgot to mention that one is pure liquor and one is mixed with a chaser.”

Someone else asked Kareen: “You have one before you started mathing?” to which she replied, “Maybeeeee.” This could explain the ABV omission and why she felt so strongly about the potency of BuzzBallz.

The Daily Dot has reached out to BuzzBallz via email and Kareen via TikTok comment.