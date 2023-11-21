‘I only cheer for Taylor Swift’s boyfriend’s team’: Dating expert puts men through Bumble Speed Dating. It doesn’t go great

A Bumble user decided to show the results of her participation in the app’s “speed dating” experience, where she was afforded two opportunities to troll two football fans with a now-infamous assertion that Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is mostly known for being Taylor Swift‘s boyfriend, not a Super Bowl winner who played against his own brother on an opposing team during the championship match.

TikToker @ladyaguilera2.0 posted image captures of her conversations with a few speed daters, which included a bonus opening ice breaker from a guy who asked her what her favorite fall activity was.

“Welcome back to Bumble speed dating you have three minutes on the clock,” she says in a game show-style voice as she references the dating application’s “speed dating” option which allows users to quickly chat with a number of users to see if there’s a spark between the two of them.

The TikToker then begins to delve into the first speed conversation she engaged in with a Bumble match and narrates bits of their discussion in a stream-of-consciousness style: “‘Good evening how are you my name is David.’ ‘Hi David I’m doing well, how are you?’ ‘Not bad just been busy with clients all day heading back gonna watch the Bears lose LMAO.’ ‘Lol are we cheering for them?'”

And then she adds a little jab that would more than likely feel like a dagger into the heart of any die-hard NFL fan: “Because I only cheer for Taylor Swift’s boyfriend’s team.”

David then asks her: “Because of Taylor Swift? Or before Taylor Swift” to which the TikToker replied, “Because she put him on the map.”

The man provided a one-word response: “Branding,” which she seems to have found amusing as she chuckled on camera, but she believes that she got under David’s skin: “I did not know this was capable of pissing off men that I’ve never interacted with before. I did this on a Sunday, another guy brought up football. I only cheer for Taylor Swift’s boyfriend’s team unfortunately.”

She highlighted his response, “Haha I think a lot of women jumped on that train.”

The TikToker repeated the same declaration that the only reason people know Travis Kelce is because of Taylor Swift: “Well she did put him on the map.”

Unfortunately she didn’t get to see the second guy’s response as they “ran out of time.”

She continued to say in her clip: “I’m sure he was texting me back a very f*cking angry-a*s message.”

The third conversation she had during the speed dating game didn’t begin with football talk: “This guy asked me what my favorite fall activity was. Stepping on crunchy leaves, obviously,” she provided as her response, leaving out the “obviously” in her text.

“That’s a different one but I like it,” the man told her. “Mine’s bonfire with friends and drinks,” the man said, which prompted laughter from her again.

“When I think of fall I think of stepping on crunchy leaves, whatever.”

According to Helplama, Bumble had approximately 50 million active users in 2022, the major of which possess free accounts. The Business of Apps reported that there was a massive uptick is new user sign-ups for the application the following year, as Bumble, according to the outlet, now packs 58 million users. Statista, four days from this writing also published some results that seems to suggest folks are enjoying the application, why else would there be an 800,000 paid user jump between 2022 and 2023?

