‘I feel like we’ve tolerated a lot’: Man gets roasted for saying he dates outside his race because Black women are ‘least submissive’

A Black content creator is getting flamed after posting a video where he boldly claimed, without evidence, that Black women are the “least submissive.”

As a result, he said that Black men are “more likely to date outside of our race.” Black women, the content creator added, are the “most combative women on Earth and we are the most desired men on Earth.”

It was unclear what led to the content creators’ brief rant against Black women. The original video was deleted. But it didn’t sit well with viewers.

Earlier this week, another content creator (@phoenixrising80s) stitched the man’s video—before it got taken down—and criticized his claims. As of Friday evening, her post had over 2,667 views.

For starters, @phoenixrising80s said that she’s not offended by the man’s allegations. In fact, as a Black woman, @phoenixrising80s said she’s OK being perceived that way (even if it’s not true).

“I don’t know if it’s true that we’re the least submissive. I feel like we’ve tolerated a lot,” she said. Then @phoenixrising80s posed a question to her viewers: Are Black women “bottom of the barrel” because we’re, supposedly, the least submissive of all other racial groups?

Then, she turned her attention back to the original posters’ video.

“He goes on to say that Black men are the most desired,” she said. “I don’t know if that’s true, either. I still thought it was white men. Let me know what y’all think.”

In the comments, a number of women dunked on the original poster for his bad take.

“I know my worth and would never settle for less,” one person wrote.

“Screw that submissive crap,” another said.

“Just shows they always go to someone who is easier and [lets] them get away w shhhh,” a third viewer wrote. “Smh at these crusty weak men.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time a content creator has made unfounded claims about Black women’s desirability. But he’s not wrong that Black men are more likely to date outside of their race. According to the Pew Research Center, in 2017, Black men were twice as likely as Black women to have a spouse of a different race or ethnicity (24% to 12%).

The Daily Dot has reached out to @phoenixrising80s via TikTok comment.