‘I love Elton John but I just want my home fragrances’: Bath and Body Works customer thought her package was lost. She didn’t expect what she eventually received

You won’t be able to guess the unexpected items that were inside this woman’s Bath and Body Works package. Hint: There was nothing even fragrance adjacent.

Nearly half of all Americans have had their package stolen at some point, security.org reported. As people order gifts online for this holiday season, most adults (88%) are worried that the presents they bought for others will get stolen.

In the last year, anywhere from 100 to 250 million packages were stolen in the United States, totaling somewhere between $6 and 20 billion, CBS News reported.

Well, this person’s package was stolen, but the thief did replace the items with something else that some ’70s glam-rock fans might say is even more valuable.

In the viral video, Keke explains that she ordered several items from Bath and Body Works during its Black Friday sale, and it took a while for them to be shipped.

When it did ship, Keke kept track of where the package was and was surprised to see it went to a different state for delivery. While she was a bit confused about the package’s delivery location, things got back on track, and the items were rerouted to a post office in her city.

But, when her boyfriend went to the post office to pick it up, the workers said they didn’t know where it was and that it must be lost.

The package did eventually show up at her doorstep, but not with the contents Keke expected and paid for.

“It showed up, but it’s just Elton John CDs. It’s all Elton John,” Keke says in the clip as her partner is heard laughing in the background. “I love Elton John, but I just want my home fragrances.”

The box easily contains about two dozen Elton John CDs, which leaves us wondering if the CDs are worth just as much as the products Keke originally purchased.

In the caption, Keke shares that she was able to get in contact with Bath and Body Works, and they are sending her a replacement package. “But what the hell?!” she wrote.

The video has garnered more than 800,000 views and is nearing 2,000 comments as of Tuesday morning.

Several people in the comments shared jokes on the strange situation.

“So, what you’re saying is is that you DIDN’T order Elton John CDs from Bath and body Works?” a person said.

“Everyone is getting Elton John CD’s for Christmas!! You get a CD! You get a CD!!” another chimed in.

Others shared their own related experiences.

“This reminds me of that lady who got used pans in her package and then the lady who did it also made a video,” a commenter recalled.

“This happened to me with Old Navy. The bag was filled with rolls of toilet paper. But it was during the pandemic TP shortage so I couldn’t even be mad,” another added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Keke for comment via TikTok direct message.