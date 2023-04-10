‘We tell the other bartenders who’s not tipping so we don’t go to you’: Bartender says barkeeps warn each other about non-tippers

A bartender’s explanation of how some others in the industry may or may not prioritize customers based on how they tip has resonated with fellow barkeeps, drawing over 230,000 views on TikTok.

In his video, user Roman (@romansparkles) explains to a hypothetical customer why they aren’t receiving any service at the bar.

“When you don’t tip, we tell the other bartenders who’s not tipping so we don’t go to you,” he says in the video. “I’m not saying that you have to tip a lot, but you tip at least 10%, we’ll come to you. You tip 20% or more, we’re going to make sure we get to you. If you tip more than 50% I will RKO whoever the fuck is in front of you and make sure you get served. How’s that sound?”

Many viewers echoed his sentiments, saying that they gave preferential treatment to customers who are known to tip.

“Tip 100% on your first drink and you’ll get VIP service all night,” one commenter wrote.

“Tips and attitude are the way to my heart, if you’re nice to me you’re top of my priorities because i’d rather spent time w u,” another shared.

“I give out what you give,” a third claimed. “You give nothing, I move slow as hell as you’re getting a short pour. You take care of me, I take care of you.”

Others shared their experiences as customers known to tip well.

“I gave a guy 20 on a 5 drink, dude told me his nickname, said anytime I come up that night and hears the name he’ll skip everyone else there,” one user said.

“So this is why i get served EXTREMELY FAST (i always tip 40-50%),” another wrote.

“I give the bartender $20 as soon as I get there, not finna have me playing eye tag all night lol,” a further user commented.