‘Tell me this is your first bartending job without telling me this is your first bartending job’: Customer orders 2 shots of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, chilled. It backfires

Lying on your resume is a time-honored tradition. That’s not to say that it doesn’t come with consequences, though. The tradition apparently backfired on one bartender after a customer ordered two shots of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, chilled.

Colleen (@_moonspice), a customer, posted a TikTok capturing the incident—which occurred at a nondescript bar. As Colleen recorded, she zoomed in on two shot glasses of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, each nestled into a large cup of ice.

“So, there are two people sitting at the bar just out of view, and they asked for two shots of Jack Fire, chilled,” she said. “Tell me this is your first bartending job without telling me this is your first bartending job.”

She doubled down on her annoyance in the accompanying video caption, writing, “When you lie on your resume.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Colleen via TikTok comment. As of Tuesday afternoon, her video had over 463,000 views, with many commenters jokingly praising the bartender’s ingenuity.

“Now it isn’t watered down,” one user said.

“me when i don’t want to clean the shakers,” another quipped.

“Okay but I love that,” a third viewer wrote.

“That’s one way to do it I guess,” a fourth viewer added. To this comment, Colleen replied, “A man who I assume to be the manager asked her ‘what is this’ and she says ‘jack fire.’”

To be sure, this isn’t the first time a new bartender has sought advice on this subject. Eight years ago, a Reddit user new to the profession asked, “Plz tell me how to chill a shot without watering it down …” The user explained that a customer asked for a chilled tequila shot. The first time, the redditor said that they used a shaker with ice to chill the shot. That effort proved “a bit cloudy,” though. Their second try, they said, “was clear but tasted very watered down.”

To combat this, one commenter offered this solution: “Keep a bottle of Patron (or whatever tequila is popular at your bar), Jager, and Sambuca in the fridge or freezer. Problem solved. If they order something else or that is not possible, it’s no big deal. I feel like when someone orders a shot chilled, a lot of them want it diluted in the first place.”