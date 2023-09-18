‘Why on Earth would you want 4 different liquors in your drink?’: Bartender calls out customers who order Long Island Iced Teas

Barflies might know that a Long Island Iced Tea doesn’t actually have tea in it, but they may be interested to hear that when an order for that drink pops up, the bartender’s internal monologue gets going.

TikTok creator and self-professed “bar star” Porsha (@soundbowlbae) recently went viral with a video about what she really thinks about the popular and super-boozy cocktail. The video has 3.1 million views and almost 254,000 likes as of Monday.

“When you come up to the bar and you order a Long Island, the first thing I’m thinking is, ‘Is everything OK?’” Porsha jokes in the video, as she prepares a row of the cocktails from behind a bar.

As the creator explains, the typical Long Island is made with rum, tequila, vodka, and gin. “Why on earth would you want four different liquors in your drink?” she asks.

Porsha adds, “That’s just insane to me, but if you like it, I love it. But just know that I’m judging you a little bit.”

The creator provided a Long Island recipe in the caption of the TikTok: ¾ ounces each of vodka, gin, rum, and tequila; 1/2 ounce of triple sec and sour; and cola to top.

According to Liquor.com, “The Long Island Iced Tea was popularized in the 1970s and remains a beloved drink. It’s possible the cocktail was born out of Prohibition when thirsty scofflaws wanted to disguise their booze. It’s also possible the drink sprung up in the ’70s at a bar in Long Island, or maybe at a TGI Friday’s.”

While you can find variations, most Long Island recipes online—including from Wine Enthusiast, BBC, Real Simple, and more—contain the aforementioned four liquors, cola, citrus juice, and simple syrup.

“So you mean to tell me a Long Island isn’t made with iced tea,” one commenter wrote on Porsha’s video.

“Long island the only way to make sure you got liquor in your drink,” a viewer chimed in.

“It’s cause I’m trying to get straight to the point,” a comment read.

“I get a Long Island when I forget to pregame,” another commenter wrote. Porsha replied, “It will def take you there.”

“A Long Island is my go to drink because anytime I go into a bar I instantly forget every other drink name,” one viewer added.

Another person commented, “This just happened to be my go to drink I didn’t know bartenders were thinking this about me.”

“Baby we live in America nothing is okay,” a commenter summed it up.

In an email interview with the Daily Dot, Porsha shared her inspiration for the video.

“I just wanted to poke fun at the Long Island drinkers,” she said, adding that it’s such a strong drink and one she’s stopped ordering since her early 20s.

In addition to bartending, the creator also is a meditation coach in the Chicago area specializing in sound baths.

“I make both kinds of content on my page because I show people that spirituality doesn’t have to look a certain way,” she said. “You can have fun, party all night and the next day do yoga and meditate. It’s about balance and embracing all the parts of yourself. I also have a monthly event in Chicago called Meditation Happy Hour where I provide a Sound Bath Meditation and I teach participants some mindful mixology where we create a signature featured cocktail together.”

Porsha also told the Dot that bartenders might reserve a little side-eye for popular beverages like frozen drinks, lemon drops shots, green tea shots, and Jägerbombs.

”I really don’t judge anyone for their preference of drinks and I make them all with love but I come with jokes,” she said.