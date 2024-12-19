‘They’ll literally blow up’: Expert says you should avoid these Range Rover, Jeep, BMW, Ford, Nissan models

Cars aren’t made like they used to be. There is a list of reasons why newer models are breaking so easily, but the most common issues stem from being higher tech, using plastic instead of metal, and rolling out new features like keyless ignitions and dipstick-less engines.

Recently, car expert Zach Trahan (@bevurly) garnered over 5.9 million views when he listed different cars people should avoid at all costs. Trahan has developed a large following for his straightforward videos.

Which models should you avoid?

According to Trahan, these five models should be avoided at all costs. He warns viewers that they should only get these cars if “you have the money to fix them.”

5. Range Rover

The first car on Trahan’s list is the Range Rover. According to Trahan, the Range Rover has a life span of “100,000 miles max on the motor, transmissions and everything.” Repair Pal gives the Range Rover a 2 out 5 rating, or “15th out of 19 for luxury full size SUVS.” According to the car site, the average repair cost is $1,258, and repairs are “more frequent and more likely to be severe than the average car.”

4. Jeep Renegade

Second on the list is the Jeep Renegade. Trahan warns viewers that the Jeep is “horrible” and made with plastic. According to Repair Pal, the average repair cost is $498, and common repairs can range from drive belt tensioner to radiator fan assembly replacement.

3. BMW X3

Third on the list is the BMW X3. According to Repair Pal, the average repair cost is $1,034. The model has 11 commonly reported issues, with oil leaking from the engine area being the most common.

“I fix so many of these it’s actually insane,” Trahan said. “Nothing really major breaks on these things, but everything around the motor and trans[mission] breaks.”

2. Ford Eco Sport

Fourth on the list is the Ford Eco Sport. According to Car and Driver, this vehicle is only worth it for the price. Otherwise, it describes the car as having “vague steering and a noisy ride,” with bad shocks that make it “unruly” to handle.

“Ford’s worst vehicle ever made,” Trahan said.

1. Nissan Sentra

Last on the list is the Nissan Sentra. Repair Pal lists the average repair price at $491, and the car has 15 common issues, with the most commonly reported issues being the crankshaft and camshaft sensor.

“If you don’t service them, they will literally blow up. You get a manual trans[mission] in these, then it’s a good car,” Trahan said.

What do viewers think?

Some viewers agreed with his assessment.

“Jeep= just expect every problem,” one said.

“Range Rover won’t even make it off the lot,” a second added.

Others defended their vehicles.

“2017 renegade 115k, just fine,” a viewer remarked.

“Me with my 2014 Sentra with over 180,000 miles,” another shared.

“It’s all about maintenance people. I have a Range Rover with 100,000 miles not one issue,” a viewer replied.

“You are lying I drove BMW X3 and drove more than 250k without a problem,” one claimed.

“Sorry but I got a Ford ecosport with 140,000 never had a problem…” another said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Trahan via TikTok comment and to Ford, Land Rover, Nissan, BMW, and Jeep via email.

