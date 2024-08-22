‘I didn’t know what it was for’: Woman finds out the real reason behind the removable ‘square’ on Apple chargers

You may know that a piece of some Apple chargers detaches. But do you know why?

TikToker Laney Kate (@laney_kate411) just discovered the reason. She shared her discovery in two viral TikTok videos.

In the first 15-second clip, she shows viewers her computer charger. She points to the corner of the charger, where there is a small square.

“So I just realized this little square—it comes off,” she shares. She then demonstrates how it detaches from the charger. Attached to the detachable square is the charger’s two-prong plug.

She then posted a follow-up video explaining what led her to this discovery. She kicks off this viral video by sharing that she is going on a trip and purchased Apple’s World Travel Adapter Kit.

The World Travel Adapter Kit includes a set of seven AC plugs with prongs that fit different electrical outlets around the world, including North America, Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Korea, Australia, Hong Kong, and Brazil.

“You pull this little thing out—I’ve always wondered what it’s about—and you slide [the adapters] in, and it’s a freaking new block now. And you can change out all of them,” she explains.

Depending on which country or continent you are traveling to, you can change out plugs to match each region’s electrical outlets.

She then pulls out an old iPad charger, which also has the small scare in the corner with the detached able two prongs. And similarly, she discovers, she can use her new adapters on this charger as well.

“Guys…” she says in disbelief while looking at the camera. “That’s cool, because we can use all the different [adapters],” she shares.

“So if you have this and you’ve always wondered what it was for, … that’s what it’s for,” she explains.

Is this well-known knowledge?

The viral video has over 291,000 views and hundreds of comments. Laney’s discovery sparked plenty of discourse. Some viewers were excited to learn this new information.

“I literally knew that you could take that thing out but I didn’t know what it was for, that’s so cool,” one viewer wrote.

Another commented, “I’m coming from the other video and I’m really glad I watched this one bc I knew it came off but I didn’t know why that’s actually so smart of Apple.”

However, some viewers expressed that they already knew this.

“Wait, I thought everyone knew they came off for other adaptors,” one viewer shared.

Yet, some viewers even shared other functions than the detached prongs.

“They also sell like an extension cord that connects to that thing to make your charger longer,” a viewer suggested.

The Daily Dot reached out to Laney Kate via TikTok comment and Apple via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.