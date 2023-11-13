‘They work, I swear by em’: Dollarama animal whistle could ‘save your life,’ raves customer

November is the month with the highest wildlife automobile collisions, costing both human and animal casualties. To prevent viewers from experiencing this, one woman urged viewers to buy a Dollarama animal whistle because it could “save your life.”

In a video with over 771,000 views, TikTok user Tara (@taraslifestyle2.0) revealed her “cool little Dollar Store find”: a wildlife warning system. This system is an “effective way of avoiding animal automobile accidents” and “ can greatly reduce the risk of animal auto collisions,” she read from its packaging.

“Sonic warning works automatically day or night at speed over 50 km (31 miles) an hour,” she read to the camera. “Warning system emits high-frequency sound waves to warn animals up to 2 km (1.2 miles) away.”

She then recited the instructions: “Peel the protective paper off the back. Mount to the clean, dry surface on the dumper or fender. Make sure the round opening faces front. Do not install upside down.”

Tara unveiled the new system in her hand and showed how it worked by blowing into it, emitting a high-pitched whistle. She urged her 32,000 followers to make sure the whistle was facing the front of the car so it worked properly. She installed the whistle by peeling off the layer and sticking one on the fender and the other one further down.

The Daily Dot reached out to Tara via Instagram and TikTok direct message.

Wildlife collisions are common. According to The Pew Charitable Trusts, “An estimated 1 million to 2 million crashes between motor vehicles and large animals such as deer occur every year in the U.S., causing approximately 200 human deaths, 26,000 injuries, and at least $8 billion in property damage and other costs.”